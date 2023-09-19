Newsletter Signup Register / Login
M5.5 quake jolts wide area of northeastern Japan

TOKYO

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.5 rocked a wide area in northeastern Japan early Tuesday, the weather agency said, adding there was no threat of a tsunami.

The quake occurred at 4:33 a.m., registering 4 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 in parts of Iwate, Miyagi and Fukushima prefectures, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

The temblor, which occurred at a depth of 60 kilometers in waters off Miyagi Prefecture, measured 4 in areas including Iwate's Ichinoseki, Miyagi's Ishinomaki and Fukushima's Tamura, it said.

No abnormalities have been reported at the Onagawa nuclear plant, near Ishinomaki, the operator said.

