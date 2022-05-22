M5.8 quake hits wide area in Japan's east, northeast

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.8 struck Fukushima and other prefectures in Japan's east and northeast on Sunday, but there was no threat of a tsunami, the country's weather agency said.

The quake, which occurred around 12:24 p.m., registered lower 5 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 in Fukushima's Iwaki city, the Japan Meteorological Agency said. Its focus was at a depth of about 30 kilometers in the Pacific off Ibaraki Prefecture.

The quake registered 4 in some other parts of Fukushima and 3 in the neighboring prefectures of Miyagi, Yamagata, Ibaraki and Niigata.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or serious property damage.

No abnormalities were found at the Tokai No. 2 nuclear power plant on the coast of Ibaraki or at the Fukushima Daiichi and Daini nuclear power plants, their operators said.

