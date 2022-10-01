M5.8 quake jolts southwestern Japan

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.8 struck Japan's southwestern prefecture of Miyazaki and other areas early Sunday, the weather agency said, issuing no tsunami warning.

The quake occurred at 12:02 a.m., registering lower 5 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 in Nichinan, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

Its focus was at a depth of about 30 kilometers off the Osumi Peninsula.

The quake registered 4 in the city of Miyazaki and some other parts of the prefecture and 3 in the nearby prefectures of Ehime, Saga, Kumamoto, Oita and Kagoshima.

There were no immediate reports of injuries, according to police.

No abnormalities were found at Sendai nuclear power plant in Kagoshima Prefecture, the operator Kyushu Electric Power Co said.

