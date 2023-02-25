Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

M6.1 quake hits Hokkaido

TOKYO

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.1 struck off Japan's northernmost main island of Hokkaido on Saturday, registering a lower 5 on the country's seismic intensity scale of 7, the weather agency said.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said no tsunami had been issued following the temblor that mainly rattled the eastern part of Hokkaido at 10:27 p.m.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or major property damage.

The quake, which occurred at a depth of 60 kilometers in the Pacific Ocean off Kushiro, also shook a wider region including northeastern Japan and eastern Japan, the agency said.

