Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

M6.2 quake rattles eastern Japan, including Tokyo area

0 Comments
TOKYO

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.2 struck off eastern Japan early Thursday, the Japan Meteorological Agency said. No tsunami warning was issued.

The 4:47 a.m. quake, which originated at a depth of about 30 kilometers, registered lower 5 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 in Asahi, Chiba Prefecture, near Tokyo.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or major damage from the temblor.

The quake was also felt from central Japan to northeastern Japan, with fairly strong shaking in the Japanese capital and surrounding metropolitan area. The intensity of lower 5 means that many people are frightened and feel the need to hold onto something stable.

Chiba Prefecture and adjacent Ibaraki Prefecture have experienced a host of quakes recently.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home

Savvy Tokyo

Japan Ranked Best Study Abroad Destination in Asia

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Five Places To Make Mom Friends In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

What to Watch on Netflix Japan in 2020: 10 Recommendations

GaijinPot Blog

Museums

TeamLab Borderless

GaijinPot Travel

Events

List of Canceled Events in Japan Due to the Coronavirus

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Wheelchair Women Are Changing The Dialogue Around Disability In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Careers

Throwing Away The Kimono Rule Book With Anji Salz

Savvy Tokyo

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 25

GaijinPot Blog

Cities

Top 10 Things To Do In Shodoshima

GaijinPot Travel

Apartments to rent for less than ¥70,000 in Shibuya—June 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #86: Wasabi Farmers Cringe At The Thought of Wasabi-Free Sushi

GaijinPot Blog