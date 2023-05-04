M6.3 quake rocks central Japan; some buildings damaged

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.3 rocked Ishikawa Prefecture and surrounding areas of central Japan on Friday, but there was no threat of a tsunami, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

The quake occurred at 2:42 p.m., registering an upper 6 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 in Suzu, located at the tip of Noto Peninsula in Ishikawa Prefecture, according to the agency. There have been reports of buildings collapsing in the city, although details have not been confirmed, top government spokesman Hirokazu Matsuno said.

The weather agency warned of changes in the sea levels of coastal areas, but said there are no concerns of that causing any damage.

Three Hokuriku Shinkansen bullet trains that were operating between Nagano and Kanazawa stations made emergency stops due to an electrical outage, according to East Japan Railway Co.

No abnormalities have been detected at the Shika nuclear power plant in Ishikawa Prefecture and the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa plant in nearby Niigata Prefecture, Chief Cabinet Secretary Matsuno told a press conference.

