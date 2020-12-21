Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

M6.5 quake hits northeastern Japan; no tsunami warning issued

0 Comments
TOKYO

An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.5 rattled northeastern Japan on early Monday, but no tsunami warning was issued, the weather agency said.

The quake at 2:23 a.m. with its focus at a depth of 43 kilometers off Aomori Prefecture registered lower 5 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 in Morioka, Iwate Prefecture, a level of shaking described as frightening to many people and creating a need to hold onto something stable, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

The strength of the temblor was revised upward from the initially reported magnitude 6.3.

The quake was also felt in part of Hokkaido, Japan's northernmost main island. There were no immediate reports of injuries or major damage from the temblor.

No abnormalities were found in the nuclear power plants and affiliated facilities in the region.

Although there may be slight changes in sea levels in the Pacific coastal area of northeastern Japan, there is no danger for tsunami, the agency added.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Food & Drink

5 Festive Facts About Japanese Christmas Cake

Savvy Tokyo

Sponsored Post

A Weekend Getaway To Rabbit Island

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #109: How many keyboards do you need?

GaijinPot Blog

Live

Nengajo: How to Send a Japanese New Year Postcard

GaijinPot Blog

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 50

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Stroll Through Time to the Historic Edo Period in Takehara City

GaijinPot Blog

Immerse Your Family in a Short-Term Rural Japanese Language Experience

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Tokyo’s Club Kids: The Avant-Garde of Gender-Bending Fashion and Drag

GaijinPot Blog

Chiba

GaijinPot Travel

Tweet of the Week #110: It’s All about Perspective

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Starting Fresh: 5 Steps To Oosoji Like A Pro

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: Tokyo Area Events For December 14-20

Savvy Tokyo