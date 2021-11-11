Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

M6.6 quake hits off Okinawa; no threat of tsunami

0 Comments
FUKUOKA

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.6 hit off Okinawa early Thursday, but there is no threat of damage from a tsunami despite possible sea-level fluctuations, the weather agency said.

The quake occurred at 12:45 a.m., registering 3 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 on Miyako Island in the southern Japanese prefecture of Okinawa, with the focus south of Okinawa Island at a depth of about 10 kilometers, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

There were no immediate reports of major injuries or damage. The weather agency said sea levels could show slight changes in the chains of islands in Okinawa in the few hours following the temblor.

© KYODO

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 43

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Gyudon

GaijinPot Blog

A Primer on Accessing Cryptocurrency in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

All you Need to Know About Pocky Day in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

5 Effective Resources for Advanced Learners of Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For November 8-14

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

Easy Bento Making For Newbies

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #156: Won’t Somebody Notice The Portion Size?

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For November 1-7

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 44

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

A Complete Guide to Treating Acne in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Health & Beauty

Dealing With Postpartum Depression

Savvy Tokyo