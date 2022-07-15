Maximum caution needed as COVID cases surge: Kishida

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Thursday that "maximum caution" is warranted as medical experts warn of an "explosive" surge in COVID-19 cases in Japan, but no new restrictions on people's movements are planned for now.
Speaking at a press conference, Kishida said the government will accelerate the vaccination drive, with about 8 million health care and nursing care workers targeted for fourth shots.
Japan has seen the number of newly confirmed coronavirus cases surging in recent days ahead of an extended weekend from this Saturday and a summer holiday season.
"Coronavirus infections are spreading nationwide and the number is increasing in all age brackets, especially among young people," Kishida said, raising concern about the highly transmissible BA.5 strain becoming dominant.
Still, he stressed the need to keep the economy going while taking precautionary steps against COVID-19 at the same time.
"We will first use our strengthened (COVID-19) response capability fully and we are not thinking about imposing new restrictions on people's behavior at this point," the prime minister said.
The resurgence comes as Japan has been relaxing its border controls that were criticized at home and abroad for being too stringent. Japan still maintains a daily entry cap but has started accepting foreign tourists on package tours.
Kishida said the government will weigh various factors such as demand, the infection situations at home and abroad, and border control measures taken by other nations in deciding whether to take further easing steps.
"We are not considering strengthening border control steps now but we will continue to monitor developments carefully," he said.
During the press conference, Kishida said the government will continue to try mitigating the blow from accelerating inflation in Japan, largely driven by higher energy, raw material and food prices, adding that the government is not hesitant about using fiscal spending for the purpose.
Energy security has become another key issue for resource-poor Japan, which relies heavily on foreign energy resources. Major developed economies are curbing dependence on Russian fossil fuels while crude oil and other energy prices have been surging.
"There is no single perfect energy source for resource-scarce Japan," Kishida said, calling for maximum use of nuclear energy to create the "balanced" mix of multiple energy sources.
Safety concerns remain strong among the Japanese public about the use of nuclear power following the 2011 Fukushima disaster caused by a massive earthquake and tsunami.
Kishida revealed plans to ensure up to nine nuclear reactors will be operational this winter to cover around 10 percent of total energy consumption in Japan.
Of 10 reactors allowed to operate after meeting the nuclear regulator's safety and anti-terrorism requirements, five are currently in operation, although one of them is due to be halted in September to implement an additional measure against possible terror attacks. The remaining five are offline due to maintenance work or terrorism countermeasures being implemented.
On top of that, the government will boost the supply of thermal power by using an additional 10 units to meet peak demand, Kishida said.© KYODO
69 Comments
Login to comment
Alan Bogglesworth
Oh dear…
sakurasuki
Choose one!
CrashTestDummy
Wait, what? But, but, everyone is vaccinated.
kurisupisu
Where is Kishida’s plan for the future?
Where is legislation to ensure new homes and apartments are to have a renewable energy mix?
Where are the plans to to cover existing factories, stadiums, schools and office blocks with solar cells?
Where is the investment and the investment breaks to companies able to make lightweight highly efficient solar cells in Japan?
And for companies able to produce solar powered cars?
Still, having more power plants open than not saves on decommissioning fees and the sticky problem of where to put the radioactive fuel which hasn’t been worked out.
Roll on Fukushima #2!
Good
sakurasukiToday 07:04 am JST
Choose one!
EXACTLY.
Monty
Still, he stressed the need to keep the economy going while taking precautionary steps against COVID-19 at the same time.
That is exactly what the whole world is doing.
Wait, what? But, but, everyone is vaccinated
ね！
The vaccine do not help to bring the cases down. You can give the people 5, 6, 100 booster shots, as long as you do not have a vaccine that really prevent the spread of the virus, which means in reality and not just on data And reports, this vaccine doesn't help anything according the spread of the virus.
Wearing a mask and keeping social distance helps much more to prevent the spread than this vaccine.
The resurgence comes as Japan has been relaxing its border controls
So now we all know who is to blame for the increasing of the virus.
But honestely, just 4 weeks ago we had 3 buisness travelers from Europe here, and one was Corona positiv. Even 4x vaccinated.
He was tested negativ before depature in Europe and got symptoms 1 day after arrival in Japan, took a test and positiv.
He was very surprised because he is 4x vaccinated, but yeah...
1 week quarantine according the rules, no buisness for him with us, left quarantine and went back immediately to the airport to fly back to europe.
His buisness trip was a 1 week quarantine inside a small hotel room with symptoms and 4x vaccinated.
Aly Rustom
well then, what maximum caution are we talking about if there are no new restrictions?
Just typical words that have no meaning whatsoever.
WA4TKG
Two more years... meanwhile, the local citizens "Go Out and About " (around the world) as they please.
Aly Rustom
Love how they don't actually come out and say its the foreigners' fault- which it isn't- but just mention that the surge began when the N Korean style tours began.
Smeh
Rodney
Herd immunity, hand washing and social distancing if possible, healthy lifestyle are the only option.
masks, vaccines and lockdowns have been ineffective, worldwide.
please Kishida, do some research.
virusrex
So the government is leaving everything on the population without any support being provided, I guess people should be grateful they are not doing extra damage by promoting travel and crowding like last year.
factchecker
The resurgence comes as Japan has been relaxing its border controls
Absolute garbage. Everyone must be clean before they board a flight paying ¥15000+ for the fun of it. Covid is here already. It's spreading here. Stop writing this trash.
Aly Rustom
textbook LDP my friend. Textbook LDP
YUP!
dan
At this stage who cares anymore ?!!
Alan Bogglesworth
This is scary, after what happened last Friday, security isn't a high priority in Japan obviously, not even for the "law makers".
Disillusioned
Just avoid crowds whenever you can and keep your distance from people as much as you can. Wearing a mask is optional but still a good idea, especially on packed trains. And, wash your hands regularly. The case numbers have soared after Japan lifted all the restrictions and mandatory mask wearing. It is not a coincidence. Covid is here to stay and people have to adjust their lifestyles to avoid catching it. A lot of people still scoff at catching Covid but it is a very serious virus that can have everlasting health effects. The last two years should have taught people how to avoid catching it and the vaccinations should keep most people out of hospital.Stay vigilant people! Complacency is the killer!
Steve
Learn to live with it!
it ain’t never going away.
3 times vaccinated is enough
yada yada yada
shouganai, a common cold at this point! Let’s get the economy fully opened up! And stupid people who don’t wear their masks on the train should at least show respect but really
mo ii! Life begins from today live it up!
Kyo wa heiwa dayo ne
I think they mean to say packaged foreigners on tour
Tiger
State of Emergency DLC
ian
Is this planned, rapid inoculations of health workers when need is imminent and not in the lull before?
Probably, considering maximum effectiveness lasts only for a limited time.
Or maybe they just relaxed.
Andy
Hang on, people have been vaccinated 3 and 4 times, yet they still wear masks. Don't tell me the aledged vaccine doesn't prevent infection or transmission.
Bob Fosse
All deaths are up by 40% around the world?
And you believe this? Really? Must have been a massive drop in population 2020. You’d think more than a few kooky websites would have noticed.
tokyo_m
I had two shots, in the belief that things would get back to normal and I could fly home and return to Japan again without going through all the hassle of a PCR test etc, but nope, travelling is still difficult and now they want me to have a third shot and eventually, no doubt, a 4th. Well, unless there is an end-point in sight, it's not going to happen. No way am I going to be taking jabs like that for the rest of my life!
Wobot
There may well be another state of emergency at some point, which will do nothing but appease the hysteric.
Mark
I don't know where I'm going but, I sure know where I've been, Here I Go Again.
Koichi
Prime minister Kishida made a important dicision about next counter-measure of Cov-19 and re-operation of uclear power. It is easy to determine these things, because election campaign was over. Regarding Cov-19 counter-measure, we have to be careful about fake infomation and choose a right one. reoperating uclear power, I guess it is a frst step counter-measure of power shortage in Autum and Winter season. Anyway, I hope Kishida will promptly make determination about many problem what Japanese goverment have to solve from now on.
Seigi
This is like saying "don't get wet because it's raining..."
Kobe White Bar Owner
Ya don’t say Sherlock!
From my knowledge he only had one body guard and I guess that’s the guy who puts himself and a bulletproof briefcase between Abe and the assassin just as the second and fatal shot rings out. The rest of them just react as a normal person would with their fight or flight reflect but they all choose the latter and hide.
more training, logic and protocol needed. Abe should have been train to drop to the floor but instead he turned around which was a fatal error.
RIP Abe san, you are no Martyr but didn’t deserve to go out like that.
Randy Johnson
Alan BogglesworthToday 07:02 am JST
Oh dear…
-2( +12 / -14 )
sakurasukiToday 07:04 am JST
Choose one!
He did. He chose one statement.
This is classic, and I mean perfectly classic of the japanese psyche.
State two completely opposing subjects/topics at the same time and expect it to be done.
Classic. Just pure classic japanese thinking.
anon99999
No quasi SOE yet but he is softening the stance for when the numbers go through the roof. They will have to be seen to doing something and that is all they know. I hope they forego the increased border restrictions though
Larr Flint
Good I didn't take my first shot yet seems like unnecessary thing.
Blacklabel
Going back to where we started.
seems I haven’t missed a thing by not getting vaccinated.
Joe Blow
"If you're tired, pull over. If you're hungry, eat something!"
ian
Not necessary but to the many who have died maybe it could have helped
Sheikh Yerboaby
why doesn't Japan dispel the cold-onsen myth and start harnessing its rich geothermal resource for electricity production......using the technology developed here and sold to Iceland for that very purpose?!
Eastman
well this "new" government have no plan whatsoever.
no change at all as expected-this is outcome from last elections.
face masks cant stop covid,vaccines cant stop covid.
take care everyone as gov have no support plans for you at all.
there is proverb in my country applies in Japan too-help yourself and also God will help you right after that.
accept covid as reality of these days without any panic or stress.once infected just go through it.there is nothing else you can do about.
Kyo wa heiwa dayo ne
Yes for some people it has been serious...but however i would like to point out the undeniable fact that covid 19 infections haven't existed long enough to evaluate the everlasting health effects /long term health effects and neither have the vaccines either.
So to say covid 19 has everlasting health effects isn't a valid statement.
Elvis is here
Regarding the above, why are people who say that they are against "it" feel the need to tell everyone? The vast majority of the world aren't against "it" but where is the voice of this majority? They don't feel the need to spill their guts.
2 Year Old
Not if you catch it and get severe symptoms or die. Plenty of those people well documented in the USA pleading for a vaccine in the days/hours before they died. (One was my friend, left 3 teenage boys fatherless)
The vaccines now greatly help reduce the symptoms and more importantly reduces the burden on a heavily strained healthcare system. That is what it is about all along… stopping the collapse of essential workers. Look at what is happening to air travel in the USA and Europe as a huge percentage of pilots and crew are sick and can’t work.
Sheikh Yerboaby
Yes...that's why Japan has been covid free for the last 2.5 years...oh wait...
The vaccine IS useful......it was never meant to STOP spread, it was meant to reduce the suffering of the symptoms to cold and flu status for EVEN more people....and it has done that very successfully. If they keep reporting case numbers, which are meaningless, then ridiculous anti-science nonsense will continue to be perpetrated by people like yourself. I don't think science is demanding more booster shots....that sounds like politician's idea, ticky-box politics that Japan is master at. But the vaccines DO HAVE A VERY POSITIVE EFFECT. It keeps illness to to a tolerable inconvenience. Now if Japan could stop hospitalising anyone who is 50 or over who tests positive, whether they require it or not, then that will also help solve the supposed "bed shortage"
Kyo wa heiwa dayo ne
What ? Here in Japan.
State of dithering incompetence of safety measures riddled with double standards
Derek Grebe
I'm double-vaxxed and boosted, and I seem to be the only person I know who hasn't caught this yet.
I did have a very strong reaction to my second shot, but since then, nothing. Everyone else in my hose has had it at least once, and I'm struggling to understand why I've got away with it.
Belrick
But but they said the vaccines would work!
Clearly the vaccines are useless. But watch the sheep role up their sleeves for a fourth or even fifth round of poison jabs!
No other vaccine in history has been required this much in so little time and been so ineffective.
Go ahead lefties, begin the thumbs down.
Blacklabel
so nearly every vaccinated public figure that catches COVID doesnt immediately credit the vaccine and push everyone else to get it? get vaccinated! wear a mask!
Do what I did! so that you dont get COVID! .....like I did.... makes no sense, wouldnt I want to do something different than they did?
DR TAKAFUMI
Concern raise next level. Change keyboard from yellow to red color. Have no smiling face outside, no funny. Double mask sure!
ian
Maybe but that is not what you quoted is saying :
Anyway it does have an everlasting health effect if you consider death a health effect
Elvis is here
I was actually talking more local, like this message board. The "against it" dominate. They just can't stop telling people. They seem to love it.
ian
I think it's not so much to try to convince people than reassuring themselves.
They have a need to continually convince themselves that's is why they continuously waste their time scouring the internet to look for new information to prop up their beliefs.
They already know more than enough no need to look for more unless it's to find out if they are in fact mistaken
casadeoctane
Maximum Caution. That would be a great name if they bring in a Japanese Marvel superhero.
ian
What came to mind was the total opposite of that. Is strike force morituri marvel?
Septim Dynasty
Japan should register itself as a developing country for any international relief support against super inflation.
oyatoi
Reality can be a bitch!
Alex
Preventing Covid spread is like herding cats...
Sven Asai
Still everyone stubbornly not willing to see it? Only ZeroCovid is good Covid.
Redstorm
No business or travel restrictions.
WeiWei
Day in and day out it is all the same story. And people expect different result? It didn’t work for the previous 6 waves so why would it work now? Why are we in a never ending loop of madness.
Robert N
We have become so fixated on Covid when it is almost inevitable that it will behave like any other endemic virus (flu?) and mutate and throw up new variants that will make old vaccines and all the other silly "safety measures" essentially redundant. We never used to go crazy like this when we had previous spikes in flu or whatever.
Sure it was an unknown but now we know mortality and how to treat it, surely time to stop this fixation on cases etc.
Kaerimashita
Looks like the hysteria will never end, despite the great strides made in treating the Rona.
GillislowTier
Wash your dang hands and stop coughing and sneezing without covering your face. It sounds weird but the news here actually had to show and give diagrams on how to cough and sneeze politely to Japanese people earlier in the pandemic since no one (middle age men) do it. Not to mention just splashing some water on their hands after taking a poo
Stephen
I think there’s an argument that masks actually make things worse. People constantly touch them, pull them down hundreds of times a day (especially children). Unless their hands are kept constantly clean with soap or alcohol then the virus will inevitably be transferred from hand to mouth, etc. As the virus evolves to be more transmissible then masks (unless professionally used) will be next to useless.
Nemo
This is laughably provably false. Masks and vaccination have been repeatedly proven to reduce, but not eliminate the risk of transmission as we see here in Japan. Fewer transmissions = less illness = fewer hospitalizations = less death.
There WAS a time when lockdowns were a good idea. Back before we had vaccines or effective therapeutics. But this is now not then and lockdowns are no longer desirable or necessary.
But the idea that because neither masks nor vaccines are 100% effective in preventing transmission means that they are ineffective or unnecessary is the mark of a simpleton.
I mean, grade school kids get this idea. Why can't you?
Temyong
@sakurasuki
Choose one!
You have to balance the interests of your country vs the interest of the globalists’ agenda. The globalists’ agenda is to destroy the world’s economy to usher in their Great Reset New World Order one world government agenda. That is why you cannot make an outright choice.
shogun36
They need to start writing the international level of danger chart.
They already have a bunch of quasi-actions.
Endless amounts of urging and asking.
I've seen a few possibilities of such and such.
AND
Now we have maximum caution.
I'm not sure which of these rankings is the more stern of the listings and which is the least terrifying.
Maybe they should add some "maybes" and "I'm not sures" into the mix as well. Keep it complicated.
Newgirlintown
The corona coaster continues.
Derek Grebe
Gillislow Tier
the news here actually had to show and give diagrams on how to cough and sneeze politely to Japanese people earlier in the pandemic since no one (middle age men) do it. Not to mention just splashing some water on their hands after taking a poo
Although it sounds strange, it might be worth revising this kind of PSA. The oyajis in my office, who are dedicated to the mask-beneath-nose protocol, are still firmly in favor of the magic momentary-sprinkle in-cold-water school of virus elimination, with not a glance given to the soap or ethanol dispensers.
It turned out to be more realpolitik to pretend it wasn't happening than to risk their losing face by having to remind them of the basic hygiene I was taught at age 2.
anon99999
Meanwhile in the name of maximum caution. although the national Go To Travel campaign has not been implemented, the local prefectures around me have extended their own very generous travel campaigns ( Half price hotels PLUS some real shopping coupons) till the end of August!
Chibakun
Almost certainly nothing to do with those foreign tourists entering Japan in tiny numbers.
Slayer
I am currently at Tokyo dome for the baseball game. There are thousands of people having a party, eating hamburgers, laughing and connecting with others. They are happy and healthy. Please think about the fear the media and Government want you to be placed under. Getting on with your life is the best revenge for beating covid.
bokuda
The sick ones are at home.
It would take 3 to 5 days to the virus to show up.
Wait for it, you got manny tickets on that lottery.