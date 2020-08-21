Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Medical staff, elderly should get COVID vaccination first: task force

TOKYO

Japan's coronavirus task force compiled on Friday draft guidelines on vaccination that say the government should prioritize inoculating medical workers, the elderly and those with underlying illnesses.

"In order to keep deaths and severe cases to a minimum, and to protect the lives and health of our citizens, we need to establish a system for vaccination," Shigeru Omi, who heads the task force, told reporters following its meeting.

The task force is also discussing whether pregnant women, emergency workers and staff at public health centers should be included in the priority group for vaccination.

The World Health Organization has said there are 169 candidate vaccines, and that clinical trials have commenced on 30 of them.

Omi noted the possibility that a vaccine may produce serious side effects. "People are pinning their hopes (on a vaccine) so it's important to present accurate information," he said.

The task force also said the resurgence of the virus, which began in Japan in June, hit its peak in late July.

But it also warned that the surging trend could restart, citing that some areas are still reporting high numbers of new cases and that more people traveled across the country during this month's Bon holiday period.

No way? How many hours did it take how many experts to decide the obvious?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

