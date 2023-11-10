Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Mexico considering withdrawal from 2025 World Expo in Osaka

Mexico has conveyed to Japan that it is considering withdrawing from the 2025 World Exposition in Osaka due to potential difficulties in securing the necessary funds, a source familiar with the matter said Friday.

The latest development comes as the building of pavilions by overseas participants has been slower than anticipated amid rising construction costs, casting a shadow over the global event in western Japan.

Mexico is scheduled to hold a presidential election in June that could jeopardize funding for participation in the event, the source said.

Mexico had been planning to erect a self-built Type A pavilion and Japan is expected to explore the possibility of Mexican participation in another form, the source said.

Other types of pavilions are being built by the event organizer, with rental options for individual and multiple countries.

So far, around 150 countries and regions have confirmed their participation in the World Expo, which will run from April 13 to Oct 13, 2025, on Yumeshima, a man-made island in Osaka Bay, according to Japan's Foreign Ministry.

So no Salsa and Taco in Osaka expo?

This car crash of an event is such an out-dated concept.

It's also been reported that a number of countries a considering withdrawing.

And don't forget about the mascot.

And don't forget about the mascot.

Don't forget about scandal after this event, just like what happened after Tokyo Olympics.

