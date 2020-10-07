Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Minor explosion in nuclear facility in Ibaraki leaves 1 hurt

MITO, Ibaraki

A minor explosion occurred Wednesday at a pump room inside a nuclear fusion reactor laboratory in eastern Japan, injuring one worker, but it did not result in a radiation leak, the Japan Atomic Energy Agency said.

The incident occurred at around 4:30 p.m. during routine fire hydrant maintenance work at the agency's Nuclear Science Research Institute in Tokai, Ibaraki Prefecture, northeast of Tokyo. The agency said the worker sustained minor burns to the face and arms.

The explosion did not cause a fire or smoke, or any damage to the facility, nor did it affect the operations of other facilities.

According to the agency, the explosion took place when five workers used heat guns while using liquid detergent involving flammable gas during maintenance work.

