 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Miyazaki Airport taxiway excavated over possible WWII bomb

0 Comments
MIYAZAKI

The transport ministry started excavating a taxiway at Miyazaki Airport in southwestern Japan on early Sunday after discovering what appears to be another unexploded World War II bomb, following the explosion of one at the airport earlier this month.

Japan Airlines and All Nippon Airways said they may cancel some flights to and from the airport that had been scheduled for later Sunday due to the excavation.

A local office of the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism had earlier said the excavation would begin on Saturday night.

The office said it found the object after conducting a magnetic survey on Wednesday and Thursday around the taxiway where the 250-kilogram bomb exploded on Oct 2, leaving asphalt fragments scattered over a radius of some 200 meters, including the runway. No one was injured in the explosion.

The survey detected a 1.3-meter-wide object 1.6 meters below the ground, near the site of the recent explosion, according to the ministry.

Formerly an air base of the Imperial Japanese Navy, the airport saw two unexploded U.S. bombs found in recent years, one in 2011 and the other in 2021.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Nomad Global-EX, an eSIM plan tailored for frequent travelers

1 eSIM covers 54 or 81 countries worldwide for 180 days or 365 days. Hotspot and top-up are supported.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

How To Manage A Classroom in Japan as An English Teacher

GaijinPot Blog

Where to Buy Pumpkins in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

What’s Japandi? Interior Decor Tips For Your Next Home Makeover

Savvy Tokyo

Karuizawa Shiraito Waterfall

GaijinPot Travel

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 35

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Bocchi Culture: Japan’s Loner Lifestyle

GaijinPot Blog

Why You Should Learn to Read and Write Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

10 Anime With Compelling Female Characters to Enjoy

Savvy Tokyo

Visiting the Pediatrician in Japan: Seeing the Doctor When Your Kid Is Sick

Savvy Tokyo

Health & Beauty

Japanese Seaweed: The Superfood You Can Find Everywhere (And Should Be Eating)

Savvy Tokyo

Is Fall the Best Time to Visit Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For October 2024

Savvy Tokyo