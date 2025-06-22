Most Japanese worried about Mideast war's impact on daily lives: poll

Most people in Japan are worried about how the outbreak of war in the Middle East could impact their daily lives, given the country's heavy dependence on the region for oil, a Kyodo News survey showed Sunday.

In the nationwide telephone poll, a total of 83.7 percent of respondents said they have concerns about the repercussions of the escalating Israel-Iran war.

The public approval rating for Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's cabinet fell back to 32.5 percent from 37.0 percent in the previous survey a week ago, while disapproval rose to 50.9 percent from 48.4 percent.

Regarding the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's plan to hand out 20,000 yen ($140) to ease the impact of inflation, 41.9 percent expressed support, while 54.8 percent said they were against it.

In the event that tax revenue increased, the majority 55.7 percent said it should be used to lower consumption tax, followed by 17.6 percent who favored funding for various policies. Some 14.1 percent and 9.9 percent said it should be allocated to repaying government debt and cash handouts, respectively.

The two-day survey from Saturday was conducted to gauge voters' views on the government's performance and policies as well as key societal issues after the end of the ordinary Diet session.

