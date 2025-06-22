 Japan Today
national

Most Japanese worried about Mideast war's impact on daily lives: poll

5 Comments
TOKYO

Most people in Japan are worried about how the outbreak of war in the Middle East could impact their daily lives, given the country's heavy dependence on the region for oil, a Kyodo News survey showed Sunday.

In the nationwide telephone poll, a total of 83.7 percent of respondents said they have concerns about the repercussions of the escalating Israel-Iran war.

The public approval rating for Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's cabinet fell back to 32.5 percent from 37.0 percent in the previous survey a week ago, while disapproval rose to 50.9 percent from 48.4 percent.

Regarding the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's plan to hand out 20,000 yen ($140) to ease the impact of inflation, 41.9 percent expressed support, while 54.8 percent said they were against it.

In the event that tax revenue increased, the majority 55.7 percent said it should be used to lower consumption tax, followed by 17.6 percent who favored funding for various policies. Some 14.1 percent and 9.9 percent said it should be allocated to repaying government debt and cash handouts, respectively.

The two-day survey from Saturday was conducted to gauge voters' views on the government's performance and policies as well as key societal issues after the end of the ordinary Diet session.

They have every reason to be worried.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

You'll need to explain why, I'm not worried in the slightest

They have every reason to be worried.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

Iran is the third largest exporter of urea. The fertilizer plants have shut down over concerns with a possible attack or damage to the gas infrastructure. Iran also exports large amounts of ammonia.

The possibility of a fertilizer shortage is a global concern.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

You'll need to explain why, I'm not worried in the slightest

Most of Japan’s energy imports pass through the Strait of Hormuz, which is likely about to slam shut.

Gas prices are about to skyrocket, which will have knock-on effects on everything else.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

With the stagflation and yen's ability to buy nothing, I would absolutely be worried.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

