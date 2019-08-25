Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Mt Asama in eastern Japan erupts, alert level maintained

0 Comments
TOKYO

Mt. Asama in eastern Japan erupted Sunday, prompting the weather agency to warn of possible flying rocks and pyroclastic flows within about a 2-kilometer radius of the crater.

The eruption, which followed one earlier this month, occurred at 7:28 p.m., with smoke reaching about 600 meters above the mountain, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency, which maintained the volcanic alert level at 2 on a scale of 5. Level 2 means people should not approach the crater.

The agency said it will closely monitor the volcanic activity, citing the possibility of an eruption on a similar scale.

The 2,568-meter-high volcano, which straddles Gunma and Nagano prefectures and is located near the Karuizawa resort area northwest of Tokyo, experienced a small eruption on Aug. 7, causing the alert level to be raised from 1 to 3.

The agency lowered the alert level to 2 last Monday.

© KYODO

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Travel

The Lively Hotel in Fukuoka Has a Free Beer With Your Name on It

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

Locanda Meat & Italy

Japan’s Problem with Noise Pollution

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For August 24-25

Savvy Tokyo

Recipes

Recipe: Chrysanthemum Leaf Tea With Citrus

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #45: The One Thing That Always Happens to Japanese Exchange Students in America

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Japanese Tinder In Real Life: Aisekiya

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Offer

Get a free drink!

Ribayon Attack

Offer

Get a free drink!

Salone Vendredi

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog