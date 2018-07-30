Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo taken on July 30, 2018, shows an Air Canada plane grounded at Narita airport near Tokyo after it entered a wrong taxiway upon arrival.
national

Narita airport shuts one runway as plane enters wrong taxiway

0 Comments
CHIBA, Japan

Narita airport near Tokyo closed one of its two runways for hours on Monday after an Air Canada plane entered a wrong taxiway upon its arrival.

It took more than five hours until the passengers started getting off the Boeing 787 aircraft from Montreal-Trudeau International Airport, which mistakenly entered the taxiway under construction and stopped there at around 3:45 p.m.

The plane was carrying about 210 passengers and crew members, according to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism.

Among the passengers were members of Japan's national men's underwater hockey team, returning home after taking part in the world championship in Canada.

"I was worried because the in-flight announcement was difficult to understand and it wasn't clear when the situation was going to end," said the team's coach, Kazuhiko Saito.

The plane was stranded on the taxiway alongside Narita's Runway B. It was later towed by vehicles after steel sheets were placed on the rough road surface.

Due to the closure, Jetstar Japan canceled six domestic flights while some planes were forced to arrive at different airports, the airport's operator said.

The runway resumed operations at about 10 p.m.

© KYODO

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get Free Gym & Pool Access with Your Spa Day

Swissôtel Nankai Osaka

Lifestyle

From Tokyo to Kyoto: A Foreign Mom Navigates Human Relations In The Old Town

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30% Off Haircut For You and a Friend

TONI & GUY Ebisu Salon

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For July 7-8

Savvy Tokyo

Sake Cheat Sheet: Get Your Drink on with This Handy Guide to Nihonshu

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

10 Genius Kitchen Goods From Japan Everyone Should Own

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Max Brenner Chocolate Bar IKSPIARI

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK

LGBT

Lady Killer

GaijinPot Travel

Art and Design

Clematis No Oka (Art Complex)

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30% Off Haircut For You and a Friend

TONI & GUY Aoyama Salon

Beaches

Nakatajima Sand Dunes

GaijinPot Travel