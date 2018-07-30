Narita airport shuts one runway as plane enters wrong taxiway

Photo taken on July 30, 2018, shows an Air Canada plane grounded at Narita airport near Tokyo after it entered a wrong taxiway upon arrival.

Narita airport near Tokyo closed one of its two runways for hours on Monday after an Air Canada plane entered a wrong taxiway upon its arrival.

It took more than five hours until the passengers started getting off the Boeing 787 aircraft from Montreal-Trudeau International Airport, which mistakenly entered the taxiway under construction and stopped there at around 3:45 p.m.

The plane was carrying about 210 passengers and crew members, according to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism.

Among the passengers were members of Japan's national men's underwater hockey team, returning home after taking part in the world championship in Canada.

"I was worried because the in-flight announcement was difficult to understand and it wasn't clear when the situation was going to end," said the team's coach, Kazuhiko Saito.

The plane was stranded on the taxiway alongside Narita's Runway B. It was later towed by vehicles after steel sheets were placed on the rough road surface.

Due to the closure, Jetstar Japan canceled six domestic flights while some planes were forced to arrive at different airports, the airport's operator said.

The runway resumed operations at about 10 p.m.

