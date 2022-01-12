Nippon Steel appeals S Korean court order over asset sale

Nippon Steel Corp on Wednesday appealed a South Korean court order over the sale of company assets South Korean plaintiffs have seized in connection with wartime labor issues.
The appeal came after a district court branch in the southeastern city of Daegu issued an order on Dec 30 to sell 194,000 shares worth about 94 million yen ($815,000) in a joint venture involving Nippon Steel and South Korean steelmaker POSCO.
The shares were seized after Nippon Steel did not compensate the plaintiffs over wartime labor despite the top South Korean court ordering the company in October 2018 to pay compensation for South Korean plaintiffs who were mobilized to work for Japan Iron & Steel Co, its forerunner, during the Japanese colonial era.
Nippon Steel said in a comment that it understands the issue of compensation was settled "completely and finally" by a 1965 agreement Tokyo and Seoul signed alongside a treaty that established diplomatic ties.
"We will respond appropriately while taking into account the state of diplomatic negotiations between the Japanese and South Korean governments," it said.
If the assets were liquidated, it would deal a significant blow to already frayed bilateral relations.
Last September, the Daejeon District Court ordered Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd to sell assets in South Korea to provide compensation to wartime laborers, making it the first such order on a Japanese company in relation to the issue.
Mitsubishi Heavy immediately appealed the ruling.© KYODO
Coffee
Japan has repeatedly apologized and paid for its war crimes, yet South Korea continues to demand money, blame Japan for something that happened eighty years ago, and indoctrinate its children to hate Japan. This is the country where people set themselves on fire at protests, gas stations refused to refuel Japanese cars, and a district tried to put stickers in classrooms saying “This device was made by a war criminal”. As a child, I grew up with my own parents constantly reminding me of what Japan did eighty years ago as if it happened yesterday.
The indoctrination and self-victimization makes me ashamed to be Korean.
Fighto!
If this appeal fails, Japan should cease all trade and diplomatic relations with South Korea. Korean student and work visas should be revoked, and all diplomats ordered out. Permanently.
Enough is enough.