 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Nuclear reactor in Matsue restarted for 1st time since 2012

0 Comments
MATSUE, Shimane

The only nuclear plant located in a Japanese prefectural capital was restarted Saturday in the city of Matsue after meeting stricter safety requirements introduced following the 2011 Fukushima disaster.

Chugoku Electric Power Co aims to resume commercial operations of the No. 2 reactor at the western Japan nuclear plant in early January after starting transmission and distribution of electricity in late December, the Hiroshima-based company said.

The restart of the reactor in Shimane Prefecture comes after operations were suspended in January 2012 for a standard inspection that preceded the implementation of more stringent safety assessments that the two-reactor plant was then required to pass.

The No. 2 unit is a boiling water reactor identical to those that formerly operated at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power station, which was crippled in the wake of a massive earthquake and tsunami in March 2011.

The unit became the second of its type to resume operations, following the restart in late October of the No. 2 reactor at Tohoku Electric Power Co's Onagawa plant in northeastern Japan.

The reactor has been a source of concern in the event of a natural disaster as around 450,000 people reside within a radius of 30 kilometers, prompting local governments to draw up evacuation plans and conduct drills.

Local residents have filed lawsuits to block the restart of the reactor due to safety concerns, but the Matsue branch of the Hiroshima High Court rejected their most recent attempt in May.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

The Best Theme Parks For Christmas In Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Christmas in Japan with Kids

Savvy Tokyo

How To Retire In Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Winter

From Christmas to New Year: Experience Japanese Tradition at Suigian

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For December 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Pet Adoption in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 41

GaijinPot Blog

5 Japanese Cosmetic Sets Perfect For Christmas Gifting

Savvy Tokyo

Holiday Food in Japan from Major Chains

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Yuzawa Kogen Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

What Is Furusato Nozei? The Japanese Tax Benefit That Gets You Free Stuff 

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

7 Things You Probably Didn’t Know About Kimono

Savvy Tokyo