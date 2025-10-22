Official dies after falling down elevator shaft at Japan Defense Ministry

A Defense Ministry engineering official died Wednesday after apparently falling down an elevator shaft at a ministry facility in Tokyo, police said.

The 60-year-old man is believed to have fallen about 5 to 6 meters from the first floor. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The official was seen driving a turret truck before the incident, and the vehicle was left on the first floor.

An emergency call was made around 9:45 a.m. The police are investigating the circumstances of the incident.

