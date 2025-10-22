 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Official dies after falling down elevator shaft at Japan Defense Ministry

0 Comments
TOKYO

A Defense Ministry engineering official died Wednesday after apparently falling down an elevator shaft at a ministry facility in Tokyo, police said.

The 60-year-old man is believed to have fallen about 5 to 6 meters from the first floor. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The official was seen driving a turret truck before the incident, and the vehicle was left on the first floor.

An emergency call was made around 9:45 a.m. The police are investigating the circumstances of the incident.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on November 11, 2025, from 6PM to 7PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Food

Kaki Recipe: Halloween Persimmon Fruit Cake

Savvy Tokyo

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 43

GaijinPot Blog

Should You Visit Animal Cafes or Zoos in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

21 Amazing Japanese Skincare Products to Minimize Pores

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For October 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Undateable Male Professions in Japan: Bartenders, Hairdressers & More

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Urabandai: A Peaceful Autumn Escape in Fukushima

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Osaka Weekly Events: What’s On? (Oct. 21 – Oct. 27)

GaijinPot Blog

Kurama Fire Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Niihama Taiko Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Sanae Takaichi: What Japan’s First Female PM’s Leadership Means For Women & Families

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Tokyo Weekly Events: What’s On? (Oct. 21-27)

GaijinPot Blog