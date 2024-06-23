 Japan Today
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (front, R) and Okinawa Gov Denny Tamaki (front, L) attend a ceremony at the Peace Memorial Park in Itoman in Okinawa Prefecture, on Sunday. Image: KYODO
national

Okinawa marks 79th anniversary of end of WWII ground battle

NAHA

Okinawa on Sunday marked the 79th anniversary of the end of a fierce World War II ground battle between Japanese and U.S. troops that claimed over 200,000 lives.

A memorial service, attended by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, was held at the Peace Memorial Park in Itoman, the site of the final stage of the battle, where the names of 181 people were added to the list of the war dead inscribed on monuments, bringing the total to 242,225.

The fighting from March through June 1945 took a heavy toll on the local civilian population, with one in four of the Japanese southern island prefecture's residents killed.

The island prefecture remained under U.S. administration until 1972 and has continued to host the bulk of U.S. forces in Japan.

In his address at the ceremony, Kishida acknowledged that Okinawa's residents "bear the heavy burden of having a concentration of U.S. bases" in their prefecture, pledging to do his best "to ease that burden."

Japan has been strengthening its defense capabilities in the prefecture in recent years as tensions grow with China over Taiwan and the nearby Senkaku Islands, a group of uninhabited islets controlled by Tokyo and claimed by Beijing, which calls them Diaoyu, raising concern among Okinawans that their islands could again become the front line of conflict.

As he did in his address at the previous year's ceremony, Okinawa Gov Denny Tamaki stressed local residents' "strong concern" about the rapidly expanding presence of the country's Self-Defense Forces in the prefecture.

