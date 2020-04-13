Osaka, Fukuoka to request business suspensions

The Osaka and Fukuoka prefectural governments will request Tuesday that schools and some businesses, including nightclubs, pachinko parlors and movie theaters, close for nearly one month in an attempt to prevent the further spread of the new coronavirus.

Osaka and Fukuoka, two of the seven prefectures placed under a state of emergency by the central government last week, made the decision on Monday after Tokyo and nearby areas became the first to call for business suspensions.

Last Tuesday, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe declared a state of emergency for seven prefectures -- Tokyo, Osaka, Chiba, Kanagawa, Saitama, Hyogo and Fukuoka -- through May 6.

"One week has passed since we started to take emergency steps, but the number of people infected with the virus has doubled," Osaka Gov. Hirofumi Yoshimura said at a task force meeting of the local government. "To prevent an explosive spread of the virus, I'd like to make a business closure request."

Similar to what Tokyo, Kanagawa and Saitama had decided, the Osaka and Fukuoka prefectural governments will exclude supermarkets, convenience stores and other outlets that are needed for people's everyday living.

Osaka also asked business hotel operators to provide rooms for 2,500 yen per night for customers -- often people without a stable residence -- staying long-term at internet cafes.

Osaka and Fukuoka's requests will take effect from Tuesday through May 6.

Meanwhile, Chiba, which was initially reluctant to follow Tokyo and its neighboring prefectures, eventually released Monday a list of industries and facilities it will ask to suspend operations.

The list, which will also take effect starting Tuesday, is basically in line with the central government's guidelines and the other prefectures' policies.

Hyogo Gov. Toshizo Ido said Sunday his prefecture, adjacent to Osaka, will also call for some business closures.

The governors of the prefectures have urged that the central government provide financial assistance to business operators subject to the closure requests.

While the Tokyo metropolitan government has decided to provide 500,000 yen per outlet to those who comply with its business suspension request, Osaka says it cannot follow suit, citing the difference in their annual budget size. Tokyo's budget is around 15.5 trillion yen compared with Osaka's 5.6 trillion yen.

"We will implement our own support measures (for private businesses)," Yoshimura said, adding Osaka would craft a supplementary budget this month and add it to the central government's economic package.

Abe's government has shown reservations about compensating them for economic losses. Yoshimura criticized such inaction, saying at a press conference afterward, "The state should be the one to compensate."

Fukuoka Gov. Hiroshi Ogawa said in a separate press conference that the law to deal with the spread of the coronavirus, which gives the prime minister the power to declare a state of emergency, "does not talk about compensation for losses (in business)."

"I would like to consider what kind of support we can give under our limited finances," he said, indicating the use of the central government's subsidies for prefectures to counter the coronavirus.

The Japanese government said last week that it will establish schemes to encourage private banks to extend loans without interest or collateral. Such loans are currently given by governmental financial institutions.

Subsidies of up to 2 million yen will be provided to small business owners, including freelance workers, and medium-sized companies if their revenues drop significantly to help them continue business and maintain employment.

Small and medium-sized companies suffering from sharp sales declines will be fully exempted from paying taxes such as consumption and corporate taxes up to a year.

"If the public authority asks businesses to shut, this should go together with compensation," Yoshimura said.

