Osaka, other urban areas see record daily new coronavirus cases

Osaka Prefecture confirmed a record 225 new cases of novel coronavirus infection Thursday, with other urban areas also reporting record daily figures as the virus continues to spread in parts of the country.

The latest figure exceeded the previous daily record of 221 logged in Osaka on July 29, bringing its cumulative total to around 5,000. The prefecture has seen around 200 new cases almost every day in the past week through Wednesday.

After bringing the outbreak under some degree of control in May, Japan has seen a resurgence of infections in recent weeks, especially in urban centers such as Tokyo and Osaka.

Chiba and Kanagawa prefectures neighboring Tokyo also reported record single-day infections of 76 and 119 on Thursday, respectively.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Thursday also reiterated there is no immediate need to declare another state of emergency in Japan despite the recent resurgence of infections, citing a low proportion of serious cases and better equipped hospitals.

