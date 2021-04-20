Osaka request for emergency will include store closures, online school classes

Men play shogi before the parlor closes to follow the government measures against the coronavirus in Osaka on Monday night.

Osaka Prefecture is set to request the central government Tuesday to declare another state of emergency covering the area due to the huge strain on its medical system caused by a surge of severe COVID-19 patients, officials said.

Osaka's decision to seek an emergency declaration, which would be the third for the prefecture, is scheduled to be formalized at the prefectural government's task force meeting in the afternoon.

The declaration would entail stronger anti-virus measures such as store closures than the currently existing quasi-emergency steps, which include requests for restaurants and bars to cut operating hours.

Osaka Mayor Ichiro Matsui has said classes at the city's elementary and junior high schools will be basically conducted online once the fresh emergency is declared.

Schools, department stores and amusement parks were all closed under the initial emergency declaration made in April last year but not the second, which was issued in January this year.

"The occupancy rate of hospital beds has risen rapidly, and the health care availability is in a critical situation" in Osaka, said Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato at a regular news conference in Tokyo.

The central government said it is scheduled to hold a ministerial meeting Tuesday evening to discuss its response to the request to be made by Osaka Prefecture.

"We will swiftly examine the request" when it is made, said Yasutoshi Nishimura, minister in charge of Japan's coronavirus response, at a press conference.

Osaka Gov Hirofumi Yoshimura told reporters Tuesday that he has conveyed to Nishimura his intention to seek the closure of major amusement and commercial facilities, such as department stores and theme parks, in the prefecture under a new state of emergency to curb the movement of people.

Health minister Norihisa Tamura said "the government as a whole will consider the need to declare a fresh state of emergency after hearing expert opinions," adding the government will work with the prefecture to implement tougher anti-virus steps if the experts deem current measures are insufficient.

As coronavirus infections resurge nationwide with the spread of more contagious variants, quasi-emergency steps were implemented Tuesday in parts of Saitama, Chiba and Kanagawa prefectures surrounding Tokyo as well as Aichi Prefecture, which contains the major city of Nagoya, effective through May 11.

Such measures are already in place in Osaka, Tokyo, Kyoto, Hyogo, Miyagi and Okinawa prefectures.

The previous state of emergency was in place in Osaka and its vicinity through the end of February and in the capital and three adjacent prefectures through March 21.

Osaka Prefecture, where quasi-emergency steps have been in force since April 5, saw over 1,000 new coronavirus cases for six days in a row through Sunday.

As of Monday, the number of those with severe COVID-19 symptoms in Osaka Prefecture stood at 302, exceeding the 254 beds secured for such patients, according to the local government.

At present, 54 severe COVID-19 patients are being treated at hospitals designated to accept patients with mild or moderate symptoms in the prefecture. The 254 beds are not fully available due to cleaning and other reasons, it said.

On Monday, Shiga Gov Taizo Mikazuki said one hospital in the prefecture will receive severe COVID-19 patients from Osaka and two nurses will be dispatched from Shiga based on a request from Yoshimura last week.

The central government has also secured about 70 nurses across Japan who can take care of severe COVID-19 patients and began dispatching them to Osaka Prefecture on Monday, according to the education and health ministries. The nurses include those who work at national and university hospitals, they said.

Yoshimura has said the current steps under the quasi-emergency including requests for restaurants and bars in Osaka city to close by 8 p.m. are "not effective enough" to contain the recent surge of infections.

The Osaka governor said Monday he could jointly ask for a state of emergency with nearby Kyoto and Hyogo prefectures, where the numbers of infections are also growing despite coming under the quasi-emergency measures.

Hyogo Prefecture will formally decide on the matter at its task force meeting on Wednesday, according to the local government.

Tokyo is also considering asking the central government to declare a fresh state of emergency covering the capital later this week after hearing from health experts Thursday, sources close to the matter said.

Nishimura has said Tokyo needs tougher anti-virus steps as the number of infections are expected to keep rising with people continuing to visit entertainment districts in the capital.

Nishimura added the state and the metropolitan government will discuss how to strengthen anti-virus measures while monitoring the spread of the novel coronavirus variants.

© KYODO