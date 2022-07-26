Osaka to raise COVID-19 alert to highest level amid record cases

Japan's western prefecture of Osaka is set to raise its coronavirus alert to the highest of three levels, officials familiar with the plan said Tuesday, as the area's daily infection count hit a record 25,762 amid a fresh wave of COVID-19.
The alert level will be raised to red from yellow, possibly on Wednesday, as Osaka's hospital bed occupancy rate has climbed to 49.6 percent. The prefectural government had said it would raise the level if the rate reached 50 percent.
On Tuesday, the nationwide daily count totaled 196,500, the second-highest, after hitting a record 200,975 late last week.
Record daily numbers of COVID-19 were reported in 14 of Japan's 47 prefectures, with the confirmation of 115 more deaths, exceeding 100 for the first time since late March.
Tokyo logged 31,593 new cases, up by about 20,000 from a week ago. The metropolitan government already raised the capital's COVID-19 alert to the highest of four levels on July 14.
Japan has not imposed restrictions on people's movement, although it has grappled with the record-setting seventh wave of infections driven by the highly transmissible BA.5 Omicron subvariant.
But Osaka Gov. Hirofumi Yoshimura has said the prefecture will likely restrict the movements of elderly people when the alert is raised to the highest level, given that they are at increased risk of developing severe symptoms when infected with the virus.
Still, he has said the prefectural government will not ask restaurants and bars to shorten their business hours as it did before.
On Tuesday, the local government said 12 more people in their 30s to 90s died of COVID-19.© KYODO
15 Comments
Bronco
Ok we all know that the vaccines don't prevent infection or transmission.
They don't seem to be preventing hospitalizations either.
Rodney
People have to go about their lives as normal, but be aware of precautions. There is no cure for seasonal influenza that kills many every year for over 20 years. SARS-CoV-19 will not go away anytime soon.
thepersoniamnow
Well I am in downtown Osaka going to work on public transport to a building with almost 200 peeps innit.
I’m glad I am under red alert as I feel color codedly safer.
Kyo wa heiwa dayo ne
Ooh how exciting a fresh new wave of non deadly infections.
Get ready to surf the sheet
Monty
Osaka's hospital bed occupancy rate has climbed to 49.6 percent
Because of Corona patients?
In a country with a vaccination rate of 81.5%?
I thought the vaccine is supposed to lower the risk of hospitalization?
Ah...sorry...I forgot...it is a new variant. So this is the excuse why 3x vaccinated didn't work anymore against hospitalization.
vic.M
The countries with the highest vaccination rates are having the highest so called Covid rates. New Zealand now that prides itself on around 80 percent vaxxed is now reporting all Covid cases increasing.
Reported on main world news sites lie Daily Mail etc.
Also reported that Haiti with one of the lowest vax rates has virtually no Covid cases. Make your own conclusions.
TriniinJapan
Meanwhile… the rest of the world is living life. Travelling, going to concerts and Japan is stuck in a time capsule with masks glued to their faces, even in extreme heat.
kurisupisu
We’ve been told some untruths it seems?
Monty
But Osaka Gov. Hirofumi Yoshimura has said the prefecture will likely restrict the movements of elderly people
What does that mean?
Lock the old Folks down into their houses?
Complete BS!
Let these old folks live and enjoy their lives. Who knows how many more years they have to come?
Let the old folks decide by themselves what is good and what is not for them.
he has said the prefectural government will not ask restaurants and bars to shorten their business hours as it did before.
At least one clever thing.*
obladi
So far, deaths are not spiking. Let's hope it stays that way.
JBird
Why black and white? Prevent? Like in zero cases? Bronco, perhaps you could give us an update on what the infection, hospitalization, and death ratios would be if no one were vaccinated? Without that you can’t say the vaccines are effective, but I know that goes against your narrative so I doubt we’ll hear from you on this!
Elvis is here
Lol. The hysteria!!!
buua
Restrict the movements of elderly people? But keep the bars open? I'm 71. Thank you.
Jexan
Still trapped in 2021
Kitchener Leslie
How is it that unmasked Canada had a total of 1,200 total new cases yesterday, and Japan with 99.9% of the country constantly masked are raising alerts and talking about healthcare collapses?
Eastman
somebody pls say to these people on photo that face mask are not stopping covd and you may be infected if you wear it or not.
in our place all people are vaccinated and all wearing face mask/some even 24/7/ and all of us get infected and spent some 2 weeks at home.
one request for journos-if we need to know how many cases in Japan everyday and how many deaths in Japan everyday-pls be more specific and let us know percentage of cases/separate for vaccinated and non vaccinated/ and do same for deaths/separate number for vaccinated and non vaccinated/.
data from some european countries showing that some 70% of cases are vaccinated people/look for source of ministry of health of Czech repubic for example to see data from official source/.
everyone dont panic,live your life as before and enjoy nice sunny hot japanese summer!
Monty
*How is it that unmasked Canada had a total of 1,200 total new cases yesterday, and Japan with 99.9% of the country constantly masked are raising alerts and *talking about healthcare collapses?
That is a good question.
I think, that the beds availability for Corona Patients didn't change in Japan, since the start of the pandemic.
I guess the government didn't change anything to increase the bed availability for Corona patients.
Therefore they reach 50% occupied beds very fast.
But it is not only the hospitalization which increases also the deaths are in increasing, with the confirmation of 115 more deaths, exceeding 100 for the first time, even 81.5% of the population is vaccinated.
So how should we judge the success of the 99.9% mask wearing and 81.5% vaccinated compare with the increasing hospitalization and deaths?
Like Vic.M said: make your own conclusion.