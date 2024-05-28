 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Over 40 locations in Japan log record-breaking rainfall for May

0 Comments
TOKYO

More than 40 locations across Japan on Tuesday experienced record-breaking rainfall for May, with downpours observed across wide swathes of the country due to an active front, Japan's weather agency said.

The Japan Meteorological Agency has warned individual prefectures of possible intense showers through Tuesday night, providing forecasts 12 hours in advance for Gifu, Shizuoka and Aichi prefectures in central Japan and urging vigilance against landslides and river flooding.

A low-pressure system accompanied by a front developed Tuesday, moving across western to eastern parts of Japan along its Pacific coast. Warm and moist air flowing in from the south has intensified the front.

In the 24 hours through Tuesday evening, rainfall exceeded 300 millimeters in Kami, Kochi Prefecture, and over 200 mm in parts of Nagano, Tokushima, Ehime, Miyazaki, and Kagoshima prefectures.

Over a 24-hour span through 6 p.m. Wednesday, 180 mm of rain is forecast in the Tokai region in central Japan and 120 mm in the Kanto-Koshin region, which includes Tokyo, according to the agency.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

NordVPN x Japan Today Premium Accounts Giveaway

Join the giveaway for a chance to win 1 year free subscription to NordVPN "Plus" + Nord Pass!

Join Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

tokyo

Haruki Murakami Library

GaijinPot Travel

How to Clean Your Japanese Air Conditioner

GaijinPot Blog

10 Tattoo-Friendly Onsen in Kansai

GaijinPot Blog

LGBTQ+ Owned/Operated Eateries in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Lake Hyoko

GaijinPot Travel

Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo: The Chiyoda Line

GaijinPot Blog

What Happens If You Get A Traffic Ticket in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Photo Hair Removal in Japan: My Experience

Savvy Tokyo

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 18

GaijinPot Blog

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 19

GaijinPot Blog

Imori Pond

GaijinPot Travel

Furikomi: A Step by Step Guide to Bank Transfers in Japan

GaijinPot Blog