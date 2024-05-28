Over 40 locations in Japan log record-breaking rainfall for May

More than 40 locations across Japan on Tuesday experienced record-breaking rainfall for May, with downpours observed across wide swathes of the country due to an active front, Japan's weather agency said.

The Japan Meteorological Agency has warned individual prefectures of possible intense showers through Tuesday night, providing forecasts 12 hours in advance for Gifu, Shizuoka and Aichi prefectures in central Japan and urging vigilance against landslides and river flooding.

A low-pressure system accompanied by a front developed Tuesday, moving across western to eastern parts of Japan along its Pacific coast. Warm and moist air flowing in from the south has intensified the front.

In the 24 hours through Tuesday evening, rainfall exceeded 300 millimeters in Kami, Kochi Prefecture, and over 200 mm in parts of Nagano, Tokushima, Ehime, Miyazaki, and Kagoshima prefectures.

Over a 24-hour span through 6 p.m. Wednesday, 180 mm of rain is forecast in the Tokai region in central Japan and 120 mm in the Kanto-Koshin region, which includes Tokyo, according to the agency.

