 Japan Today Get your ticket to GaijinPot Expo 2024
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Over 85% wary of bad tourist behavior at Japan national parks: poll

0 Comments
TOKYO

A government survey released Friday showed that over 85 percent of respondents are concerned that the increase in foreign tourists visiting Japanese national parks could lead to more instances of bad manners and rule-breaking.

At 85.8 percent, the top response in the multiple-choice component of the Cabinet Office survey prompted an Environment Ministry official to say, "We will work to promote awareness and measures for proper use" of national parks.

The survey, conducted at a time when some areas of Japan are grappling with rising traffic congestion and overtourism, also revealed positive sentiments, with 45.9 percent having "expectations for economic results," the second highest response, and 28.3 percent hoping that more tourists will help boost regional revitalization.

Some 10.3 percent were against an influx of tourists in the areas surrounding national parks.

The Cabinet Office surveyed 3,000 people nationwide between July and August, and 1,750 people gave valid responses.

The surge in foreign tourists has also brought into question whether park visitors should be charged fees for maintenance and facilities. Currently, none of national parks in Japan have entrance fees, opening times or closing times, according to the Japan National Tourism Organization.

In a single-choice component of the survey, 71.6 percent felt the central government and local authorities should bear part of the costs to maintain and improve facilities such as mountain trails and toilets, with visitors also contributing through usage fees.

Some 13.8 percent thought authorities should cover all costs, while 12.5 percent preferred that visitors shoulder the entire expense.

Regarding entrance fees, 41.0 percent of respondents supported a maximum of fee of 500 yen ($3.3), followed by 35.3 percent favoring a cap of 1,000 yen.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Nomad Global-EX, an eSIM plan tailored for frequent travelers

1 eSIM covers 54 or 81 countries worldwide for 180 days or 365 days. Hotspot and top-up are supported.

Learn More

0 Comments
Login to comment

Over 85% wary of bad tourist behavior at Japan national parks: poll

They don't like tourist behavior but they foreign currency from tourist.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

A Beginner’s Guide To Bouldering In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Female Voices of Japan: Contemporary Film Directors & Screenwriters

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

10 Autumn Hikes in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

5 Late Night Dessert Bars in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

How Japan Raises Resilient Children

Savvy Tokyo

Nintendo Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Jimbocho: Spending A Day In Tokyo’s Book District

Savvy Tokyo

Sagano Romantic Train

GaijinPot Travel

Is Osaka the Best Place to Live in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

10 Hidden Autumn Foliage Spots in Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Stay Online Abroad: Ubigi eSIM in Japan and Beyond

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For October 2024

Savvy Tokyo