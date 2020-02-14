Patient at infected doctor's hospital tests positive for coronavirus

A man in his 70s who was treated at a hospital in western Japan where a doctor was recently confirmed to have been infected with a new coronavirus has also tested positive for it, local officials said Friday, although they denied the two came into contact.

Wakayama Gov Yoshinobu Nisaka said he does not think infections are spreading inside the Saiseikai Arida Hospital in Yuasa, Wakayama Prefecture where the man, a farmer, was briefly hospitalized earlier this month.

A local government official warned infections could be spreading outside of the medical facility.

The doctor, a surgeon in his 50s, was confirmed Thursday to have become the first doctor in Japan to be infected with COVID-19, which originated in the central Chinese city of Wuhan.

The man in his 70s, whose infection with the virus was confirmed Thursday, has developed severe pneumonia and is now being treated at a different medical facility, the prefectural government said.

He initially developed symptoms on Feb 1, began running a fever on Feb 5 and was admitted to Saiseikai Arida Hospital on Feb 6 before being moved to a different facility on Thursday.

Local authorities have started screening people who visited the hospital, including medical personnel as well as patients for possible infections. A female patient has already tested negative.

The infected doctor had symptoms of fever and fatigue on Jan. 31 and took two days off but worked Feb 3-5 by taking antipyretics. He was diagnosed with pneumonia on Feb 8 and was hospitalized two days later.

The Wakayama prefectural government started offering consultation services at its office and healthcare centers.

© KYODO