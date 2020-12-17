Pfizer to apply for Japan COVID-19 vaccine approval on Friday

U.S. pharmaceutical giant Pfizer Inc. will request formal approval Friday by Japan of its COVID-19 vaccine for the novel coronavirus as the first supplier in the country to do so, according to sources familiar with the move.
The Japanese government has already agreed with Pfizer to receive a supply of 120 million vaccine doses, enough for 60 million people, or roughly half of its population.
The United States and Britain have already begun administering the coronavirus vaccine jointly developed by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech SE, while Singapore and some other countries are expected to follow suit.
But concerns remain over its safety as local U.S. authorities said Wednesday a health care worker in Alaska had shown a serious allergic reaction to the vaccine. Similar allergic reactions by two health care workers have also been reported in Britain.
Earlier in the month, Japan's parliament enacted a law to cover the costs for residents to be vaccinated, with the recent resurgence in infections showing no signs of abating.
As vaccination could begin as early as March, the Japanese government plans to ask municipalities to prepare venues in addition to medical institutions, and ready systems to accept reservations.
The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is projected to be delivered in batches of 1,000 doses but they need to be stored at minus 75 C or lower and administered within approximately 10 days.
Cases soar in Japan
On Thursday, Japan recorded a record high 3,211 coronavirus cases, with 822 in Tokyo.
"We need to have a stronger sense of urgency, and I would like to share such a sense (with Tokyo residents) so as to protect our lives," Tokyo Gov Yuriko Koike said in a press conference.
Koike urged people to take increased antivirus measures during the year-end and New Year holiday period.
Koike said she has requested that facilities secure 1,000 more beds for COVID-19 patients, including 50 more for people with severe symptoms.
Yasutoshi Nishimura, the minister in charge of Japan's virus response, said he has a "very strong sense of urgency" about the number of infections in Tokyo and that he wants to hold talks with Koike on how to deal with the situation.
The seven-day rolling average of new infections in Tokyo stood at 565.9 on Thursday.
The number of COVID-19 patients has been high since mid-November in Tokyo and topped 600 for the first time a week ago.
Nationwide, the number of new infections has hit record highs in recent days. On Thursday, the cumulative total topped 191,500 and the death toll stood at about 2,800.
Among prefectures near Tokyo, Kanagawa confirmed 319 new cases on Thursday, topping 300 for the first time, authorities said. The Chiba prefectural government asked restaurants serving alcohol in 11 cities near Tokyo and Chiba city to shorten business hours from next Wednesday through Jan 11.
In response to the surge in infections across Japan, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's administration said Monday it will suspend its subsidy program for promoting domestic tourism nationwide during the New Year holidays.© KYODO
Japanoob
the PM had recently enjoyed a steak dinner in the company of fellow geriatrics, contrary to guidelines and common sense, for someone meant to be showing leadership.
thelonius
Did I read this correctly?? U.S., Canada, and U.K. approved within 2 weeks of application, and were vaccinating within 2 days of approval. Why would it need to take so long? Does Pfizer need to have a hanko registered or something?
zichi
Japan needs to speed up the procedures and start vaccinating before March. Priority first healthcare workers and old folk homes. Front line workers. Pfizer vaccine is for 16 years and older. Two shots 21 days apart. The immunity is about a week after the second shot.
didou
The sense of urgency in Japan does mean it takes a few months to setup things, the necessary delay to review details and confirming no rust will damage the process.
That’s like the emergency cars running at a low speed. Better to be close from an hospital in case of heart attack.
AEDs now can substitute the failure of speedy intervention.
Penfold
article fails to mention that the “experimental “ vaccine manufacturers will not be held liable if something goes wrong.
zichi
Penfold
Governments have to accept liability.
theFu
How many Japanese were in the trials?
Seems like that would be a key factor in approval for wide deployment within a country. Lifestyle, foods, and common medical practices could be material, yes?
Yes, we are all human, but there are differences. There are some Asian-specific issues with some treatments.
Hopefully, if there are any differences, those aren't important, but wouldn't they want to find those before broad deployment to everyone. After all, there were important differences in how Americans needed treatment compared to Chinese.
Luddite
“As early as March.” I keep seeing and hearing this nonsense. March is very late, vaccinating the most vulnerable needs to start ASAP.
kaimycahl
This virus has no end!
zichi
The vaccination is approved for "emergency use". Normally would take 10 years for approval. Moderna approved in the US.
AgentX
So long as it's optional, that's great news. Maybe.
divinda
To everyon complaining about starting no earlier than March:
They can't get delivery until at least March. The first several million (maybe 100+ million) doses have already been bought and alotted to the US, UK, and possibly others.
Japan, like every other country on earth, has to wait in the queue since the role out of any vaccine is first come (wiuth their checkbook) and first served.
JJ Jetplane
@Penfold
There are risks associated with just about all vaccines. As long as the data highlights those risks and the government deems them an acceptable amount of risks, then they usually get approved. These vaccines are the first mRNA vaccines that have ever been approved for human trials. mRNA vaccines are only 30 years old. So the long term affects of vaccines that don't carry the genetic code of the virus are not properly known. Uncharted waters.
stickman1760
Give them a break. They had to fax a lot of documents