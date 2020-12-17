Pfizer to apply for Japan COVID-19 vaccine approval on Friday

People walk along a shopping street in Tokyo on Thursday, the day the city reported a record high 822 new cases of coronavirus.

U.S. pharmaceutical giant Pfizer Inc. will request formal approval Friday by Japan of its COVID-19 vaccine for the novel coronavirus as the first supplier in the country to do so, according to sources familiar with the move.

The Japanese government has already agreed with Pfizer to receive a supply of 120 million vaccine doses, enough for 60 million people, or roughly half of its population.

The United States and Britain have already begun administering the coronavirus vaccine jointly developed by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech SE, while Singapore and some other countries are expected to follow suit.

But concerns remain over its safety as local U.S. authorities said Wednesday a health care worker in Alaska had shown a serious allergic reaction to the vaccine. Similar allergic reactions by two health care workers have also been reported in Britain.

Earlier in the month, Japan's parliament enacted a law to cover the costs for residents to be vaccinated, with the recent resurgence in infections showing no signs of abating.

As vaccination could begin as early as March, the Japanese government plans to ask municipalities to prepare venues in addition to medical institutions, and ready systems to accept reservations.

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is projected to be delivered in batches of 1,000 doses but they need to be stored at minus 75 C or lower and administered within approximately 10 days.

Cases soar in Japan

On Thursday, Japan recorded a record high 3,211 coronavirus cases, with 822 in Tokyo.

"We need to have a stronger sense of urgency, and I would like to share such a sense (with Tokyo residents) so as to protect our lives," Tokyo Gov Yuriko Koike said in a press conference.

Koike urged people to take increased antivirus measures during the year-end and New Year holiday period.

Koike said she has requested that facilities secure 1,000 more beds for COVID-19 patients, including 50 more for people with severe symptoms.

Yasutoshi Nishimura, the minister in charge of Japan's virus response, said he has a "very strong sense of urgency" about the number of infections in Tokyo and that he wants to hold talks with Koike on how to deal with the situation.

The seven-day rolling average of new infections in Tokyo stood at 565.9 on Thursday.

The number of COVID-19 patients has been high since mid-November in Tokyo and topped 600 for the first time a week ago.

Nationwide, the number of new infections has hit record highs in recent days. On Thursday, the cumulative total topped 191,500 and the death toll stood at about 2,800.

Among prefectures near Tokyo, Kanagawa confirmed 319 new cases on Thursday, topping 300 for the first time, authorities said. The Chiba prefectural government asked restaurants serving alcohol in 11 cities near Tokyo and Chiba city to shorten business hours from next Wednesday through Jan 11.

In response to the surge in infections across Japan, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's administration said Monday it will suspend its subsidy program for promoting domestic tourism nationwide during the New Year holidays.

© KYODO