Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A Fukushima prefectural police helicopter that crashed into a paddy field in Koriyama, Fukushima Prefecture, on Saturday morning Photo: YouTube/Fukushima TV
national

7 injured after police helicopter crash-lands in Fukushima Pref

0 Comments
FUKUSHIMA

A Fukushima prefectural police helicopter transporting a heart for transplant crash-landed Saturday in the northeastern Japanese prefecture, injuring all seven persons on board, including one seriously, authorities said.

Three police officers, two technicians and two medical workers were on board the aircraft when it came down in a rice field in the city of Koriyama. It was taking the heart from a Fukushima hospital in the city of Aizuwakamatsu to the prefectural airport, local police said.

One of the medical workers has been seriously hurt but the injuries are not life-threatening, the police said.

The heart had been extracted on Saturday from a man in his 50s at another hospital in Fukushima after he had been declared brain dead two days earlier, according to the Japan Organ Transplant Network.

The heart transplant operation, which had been scheduled for the University of Tokyo Hospital, was cancelled.

As donor organs can only be stored for a brief time, transplant operations must in principle be completed within four hours of organ removal.

The Fukushima meteorological office had issued a strong wind warning for Koriyama at the time of the accident, which occurred around 12 kilometers west of JR Asakanagamori Station. The tail and main rotor blades of the AgustaWestland AW139 snapped off on impact.

The regional rescue association said a call was made to emergency services around 8:10 a.m. The nearest residence to the crash site was around 200 meters away.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

0 Comments
Login to comment

oh no time to send out the protestors all helicopter flights need to be banned!how many is that now 4~5!?

oh hold on its a Japanese helicopter so all is fine

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

ALT

7 Weird Questions Female ALTs Get Asked While Teaching English in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Everything You Need to Know About the Studio Ghibli Netflix Release

GaijinPot Blog

Four Road Laws in Japan You’ve Probably Broken

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Food & Drink

Trending In Tokyo: It’s Strawberry Season!

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Chasing the Gods’ Crossing On Lake Suwa in Nagano

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Cafes

Tokyo’s 5 Most Instagrammable Cafes to Check Out in 2020

Savvy Tokyo

Top Jobs in Japan You Can Apply to From Overseas – Week 4, 2020

GaijinPot Blog