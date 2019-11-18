Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Police question Kobe teachers over bullying of colleague

1 Comment
KOBE

Police have started questioning schoolteachers in the city of Kobe involved in the bullying of a 25-year-old male colleague, a source close to the matter said.

The police are questioning the teachers on a voluntary basis after a local education board said last month the male teacher at Higashisuma Elementary School had complained of being bullied by four senior colleagues.

The education board said the three men and a woman in their 30s and 40s, who have all admitted they bullied the teacher, forced him to eat spicy curry and daubed some of it on his face, while saying they believed they were on good terms with the victim and did not know he had been in distress.

Following the bullying, the male teacher has been on leave since September with mental health concerns and his lawyer filed a criminal complaint with local police on Oct 1.

According to the source, the police have already interviewed the male teacher as well as others who witnessed the bullying acts.

A lawyer for the accused teachers, however, said one of them is claiming to have had no involvement in forcing the male teacher to eat spicy curry, despite having admitted to physically and verbally aggressive behaviors toward him.

The education board put the four teachers on leave starting Oct 1.

© KYODO

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Top things to do in Gifu and Nagano prefectures

A guide to traveling in central Japan

Learn More

1 Comment
Login to comment

"We behaved like utter arseholes, with no empathy whatsoever towards the person we were treating so badly, and claim to be unaware of their distress."

And yet they were in charge of children's well-being.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

The education board said the three men and a woman in their 30s and 40s, who have all admitted they bullied the teacher, forced him to eat spicy curry and daubed some of it on his face, while saying they believed they were on good terms with the victim and did not know he had been in distress.

So, these immature and irresponsible grown ups are supposed to be teaching and educating young children. Shame on them.

A lawyer for the accused teachers, however, said one of them is claiming to have had no involvement in forcing the male teacher to eat spicy curry, despite having admitted to physically and verbally aggressive behaviors toward him.

At least he's denying the least severe accusation...

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 47

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Nov. 23-24

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #55: A Sweet Tooth (Literally)

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Hot springs

Kinosaki Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

Food & Drink

Recipe: Gluten-free Mikan Cake

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Daikanyama: A Guide To Tokyo’s Little Brooklyn

Savvy Tokyo

6 Things to Look for When Choosing a Japanese Language School

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon