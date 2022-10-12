Possible human bones found near Universal Studios Japan theme park

A Universal Studios Japan worker found what appeared to be human bones near the amusement park's premises in Osaka on Wednesday, police said.

The remains, including what could be part of a human skull, were found in shrubbery along a road west of the premises, separated from the theme park's attractions.

It was not immediately known whether the remains, which the worker discovered around 1:30 p.m., were those of a man or a woman.

The police were trying to identify the remains and determine a cause of death.

USJ, located in Osaka's Konohana Ward, is one of Japan's most popular tourist destinations.

© KYODO