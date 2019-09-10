Predawn fire cancels Japan's rocket launch to ISS

A fire broke out near a rocket launch pad on Tanegashima Island in southwestern Japan early Wednesday, prompting the cancelation of an unmanned rocket launch scheduled for the same day to deliver supplies to the International Space Station, the operator said.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd planned to launch Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency's cargo vessel Kounotori8 on an H-2B rocket from the Tanegashima Space Center in Kagoshima Prefecture at 6:33 a.m. local time Wednesday.

The Kounotori8, named with a word meaning "white stork" in Japanese, was intended to deliver about 5.3 tons of supplies to astronauts at the space station, including food and water as well as batteries and devices needed for experiments, the agency said.

The company said it confirmed the fire at around 3:10 a.m. There were no abnormalities when the rocket was put on the launch pad on Tuesday afternoon.

Mitsubishi Heavy said it decided to cancel the launch to check for possible damage to the rocket.

