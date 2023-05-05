Quake-hit central Japan braces for more aftershocks, heavy rain

The central Japan prefecture of Ishikawa on Saturday remained on high alert for aftershocks and heavy rain after an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.5 hit the region the previous day, leaving at least one person dead and 27 injured.

Several buildings collapsed, and landslides and road depressions had been confirmed in the city of Suzu on the tip of the Noto Peninsula following the quake at 2:42 p.m. Friday, which registered upper 6 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7, and an M5.9 aftershock hours later.

More than 50 aftershocks had occurred in the area by noon after the initial quake, the biggest in a series that have hit the Noto area since December 2020. The Japan Meteorological Agency has warned that strong aftershocks of a similar intensity could occur for around a week.

Heavy rainfall is forecast for the prefecture over the weekend, which could raise the risk of landslides in areas where the ground has been loosened by the quakes.

The weather agency said the prefecture could see rainfall of up to 30 millimeters per hour from Saturday evening to early Sunday, with up to 120 mm forecast for the Noto area over the 24 hours through 6 a.m. Sunday.

A 65-year-old man died in Suzu in Friday's quake after falling from a ladder, and the city said two people had sustained serious injuries.

The quake occurred during Japan's Golden Week holidays when many people travel for leisure or to visit family.

Nobuko Kameda, an 89-year-old resident of Suzu, said she spent the night in the car of her son, who was visiting from Fukui, as she felt she could not stay in her home after the quake and the major aftershock.

"I felt temblors this morning too, and I was scared even inside the car," she said.

Akio Okuno, a bus driver in his 60s, looked at his home where a refrigerator and a chest had been crushed, saying, "It looks like we're going to get heavy rain and I'm worried about leaks."

The Suzu government set up evacuation centers in the city, while Ishikawa Gov. Hiroshi Hase said he would request the central government to help secure housing for those affected by the quake.

Suzu Mayor Masuhiro Izumiya suggested that the city did not require the help of the Self-Defense Forces at this stage.

© KYODO