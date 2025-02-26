 Japan Today
Tokyo Electric Power Co's Kashiwazaki Kariwa nuclear power plant Image: REUTERS file
national

Restart of Niigata idle nuclear reactor faces prolonged delay

TOKYO

One of the idle nuclear reactors at a power plant in Japan's Niigata Prefecture is set to face a prolonged delay in its restart, as the operator is likely to fail to complete the required anti-terrorism measures by the October deadline, sources close to the matter said Wednesday.

Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc was aiming to resume operations of the No. 7 reactor at its Kashiwazaki-Kariwa plant as soon as possible.

The goal, however, has been postponed until 2029 due to a shortage of construction workers, which has hindered the development of necessary facilities, such as a backup control room for each reactor, the sources said.

In 2021, the Nuclear Regulation Authority prohibited the transportation and loading of reactor fuel stored at the plant on the Sea of Japan coast due to insufficient counterterrorism measures, ordering the utility to take corrective action.

The de facto ban on one of the world's largest nuclear plants by output was lifted in 2023, but the operation of the No. 7 reactor still requires local consent.

TEPCO, meanwhile, is hoping to restart the No. 6 reactor at the plant, which supplies electricity to the Tokyo metropolitan area and surrounding regions, as early as October, after taking steps to ensure its safety and security, the sources said.

The operator is expected to report its plans to the nuclear watchdog on Thursday, they added.

