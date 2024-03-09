Newsletter Signup Register / Login
People gather to watch Space One Co's Kairos rocket launch at Space Port Kii in Kushimoto, Wakayama Prefecture, on Saturday. The launch was aborted. Photo: KYODO
national

Rocket launch by private Japanese firm Space One postponed

WAKAYAMA

Private Japanese rocket launch company Space One Co. has postponed the launch of its small rocket scheduled for Saturday due to a ship entering the downrange hazard area.

The Tokyo-based company initially delayed the launch of its 18-meter-long Kairos rocket at Space Port Kii in Wakayama Prefecture by 16 minutes from the originally scheduled 11:01 a.m. before announcing the postponement.

It has not given a new launch date for the rocket, which will carry a government intelligence satellite.

Space One would be Japan's first private company to place a satellite into orbit.

The company was established in 2018 with investment from Canon Electronics Inc, IHI Aerospace Co, Shimizu Corp and the government-owned Development Bank of Japan.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

















