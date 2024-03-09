Rocket launch by private Japanese firm Space One postponed

Private Japanese rocket launch company Space One Co. has postponed the launch of its small rocket scheduled for Saturday due to a ship entering the downrange hazard area.
The Tokyo-based company initially delayed the launch of its 18-meter-long Kairos rocket at Space Port Kii in Wakayama Prefecture by 16 minutes from the originally scheduled 11:01 a.m. before announcing the postponement.
It has not given a new launch date for the rocket, which will carry a government intelligence satellite.
Space One would be Japan's first private company to place a satellite into orbit.
The company was established in 2018 with investment from Canon Electronics Inc, IHI Aerospace Co, Shimizu Corp and the government-owned Development Bank of Japan.© KYODO
