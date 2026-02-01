SDF begins snow removal operations in Aomori amid record snowfall

The Ground Self-Defense Force on Monday began clearing snow from residential rooftops in Aomori, northeastern Japan, after receiving a disaster dispatch request from the prefecture hit by record-breaking snowfall.
The Aomori prefectural government, which made the request late Sunday, said it was the first time such a request had been made for heavy snowfall in Aomori city in 21 years. While the work has so far focused on elderly people living alone, the GSDF on Tuesday will also gather information on households struggling to remove snow on their own.
"Snow removal efforts are completely unable to keep up. A life-threatening crisis, including fatal accidents or the collapse of houses, is imminent," Aomori Gov Soichiro Miyashita told reporters Monday morning.
According to the GSDF's 9th Division, 13 personnel arrived in the city's Magonai district later in the day and used shovels to clear snow from residential rooftops.
The city recorded 183 centimeters of snow on Sunday, about 2.7 times the average annual snowfall, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.
The prefectural government and police said there have already been multiple deaths, including that of a 91-year-old woman living alone who was found buried under about 3 meters of snow. More than 110 people have been injured.
As of 3 p.m. Monday, the prefecture had applied the disaster relief law to 21 municipalities, including Aomori and Hirosaki, to help cover costs related to evacuation shelters and snow removal operations.
Japan is in the middle of a 12-day campaign for Sunday's general election amid concern that snow may impact voting.
Unusually heavy snow has fallen in parts of Japan in recent days, largely due to a cold air mass from the Arctic that has lingered over the Japanese archipelago.© KYODO
starpunk
Looks like the USA isn't the only nation getting walloped by Old Man Winter!
kurisupisu
Wasn't snow to be a thing of the past?
Yet, here in 2026 this feels like one of the coldest winters in Japan for a longtime.
ClippetyClop
No.
Did you really think that it had?
From past experience, I rather think that you did.
Mark
In Aomori???
The average year would see about 70 cm, or more than 2 feet.
Longhaul
Good Job!
John-San
Starpunk: The world doesn't revolve around the USA. Japan had been a settled culture enos before humans even settled the Americas some 16,000 years ago. My partner was telling me that some roofs around Odate of the elderly are caving in due to being to old a frail to clear there roofs themselves. Hence to call put out to the SDF for assistance.
GuruMick
Thats the type of stuff I like to see Armed forces do....helping out at home.
Well done to all who are pitching in !
isabelle
Great to see the SDF helping like this, just as they regularly do during disasters.
Such visible presence and active assistance is one of the main reasons they're so well regarded by the Japanese people. Those who serve often cite disaster recovery as one of their main reasons for enlisting.
kohakuebisu
In JMA's data, it sound like its been snowing there for 10 days, sending snow depth to 183cm as reported. This will only be at the measuring point, other people might have got more, potentially much more. Its a city, so many folk will have nowhere to put it even if they can move it. Shoveling is way harder when it means lifting snow onto an already high pile.
HopeSpringsEternal
Kudo's to the SDF, please take care and job well done!
HopeSpringsEternal
Record cold across entire Northern Hemisphere this winter...so much for Global Warming and hence the huge need for the powerful and energetic SDF to assist!
wallace
A family friend in Aomori sends us weekly photos of his house surrounded by deep snow, and they love it.
MarkX
I was disappointed to hear some people are complaining that if the SDF do this then companies that make their living clearing snow from roofs won't be able to compete. Come on people these are a few houses of elderly people who cannot afford or are able to do it!
grund
183 cm in one day is insane. And that is, I suppose, on top of the snow that fell the day before.
OssanAmerica
Indeed. But under the current administration they are used to supress American citizens,
kohakuebisu
If the houses are occupied and so weak that this is real risk, they should be braced anyway, against earthquakes which can happen all 365 days a year. Like the rest of the country, snowy bits of Japan have akiya that have not been heated, never mind shoveled of snow, for years and years. It is extremely rare for them to collapse. The roof might get compromised but the wind, rust and UV are just as likely to do that as snow.
Our closest neighbour gets on his roof to shovel snow whenever there is 20cm. About one a week in a normal winter. Their roof (metal) has also been repainted at least three times in the twenty years we've been here, including the north side that gets no sun. Just because he does so doesn't mean that frequency is necessary. We have a portakabin that's had a meter of snow on it and it was fine.
HopeSpringsEternal
Massive snow acts as 'insulation' for homes, so clever folks with strong constitutions enjoy it, reduced heating costs, but many elderly not so fit, so a dangerous risk
John-San
Wallace: My Partner and her parents live in Odate where over 2 meters has dumped over a week. All three are out every morning and after work shovelling all-around underneath the eves to prevent the cold transferring into the house. They have a cleared one meter wide around the base of the house shovelling up and onto the top of two meter buildup surrounding the house . I can assure you they are not excited about all this snow. My partner is getting depressed. I am flying back are on Friday and I go hire a snow blower because the roof has not yet been clear. They are waiting for my return to clear the roof. Then I use the snow blower to remove the built up that came off the roof. Yeah I am very excited and looking forward to it, NOT.
wallace
John-san
Our friends have a very modern house with a snow-resistant roof and great insulation. Wood-burning stove. They never climb on the roof. They just have a snow blower to clear the drive to the road.
We lived high up in a Japanese Alps village the winters were difficult in a traditional house. I cleared the snow from the road every day. It has a tin roof. In 8 years, I never once climbed up on the roof.
After that, the daily winter snow clearing became too much of a burden, and we moved south to Kobe.
P_C
record snow, record spring run-off! excellent news.
hasn't rain even 1 mm in Oita for weeks.
nandakandamanda
Which is worse, bears or snow?
27 people have died from snow-clearing accidents so far this winter they said on the news last night!
Mike Hunt
Anyone else wishing they could have a good old snowball fight!?
BeerDeliveryGuy
Generally snow-related accidents, not specifically snow-clearing accidents.
ian
If everyone is visited by a 183 cm bear, bears would probably be the worse
nandakandamanda
Put the snow and the bears together, and then decide where you’d like to live!
Sanjinosebleed
Great initiative but “13 personnel” ?? Surely they could have spared a few more!
BeerDeliveryGuy
With the exception of national scale emergencies, the JSDF can only deploy personnel within Japan at the request of the civilian governing body of the jurisdiction. If only one village of a population of several hundred is requesting assistance, the size of deployment will be appropriate to the request.
You also have to consider on-site logistics. Narrow roads and lack of staging areas limit the amount of personnel that can be efficiently deployed.
Military doctrine also dictates that commanders must plan to execute operations with the minimum necessary amount of personnel.
HopeSpringsEternal
Nice if the Govt. had an army of robots to do this dangerous tough snow removal work!
Lifer
Can see it constantly dumping snow on Tohoku from here in Hakodate.
Wish we had more powder here!
Wesley
Man, all this Global Warming that all the big shots & celebrities warned us about is finally here, eh?
@Japan Glimpsed
Whatever.
In fact, massive snow is extremely heavy and causes structures to collapse, regardless of the age or IQ of their inhabitants.
@Japan Glimpsed
One hopes this comment is ironical, but one never knows in these pages.
@Japan Glimpsed
Here in "snowy bits" Snow Country, it is far from rare for structures covered by 2+ meters of wet, heavy snow to collapse.
@Japan Glimpsed
Good for them. Not one person interviewed recently by Japanese media about shoveling wet snow day after day, week after week in the most affected regions has said of the experience "大好き". Rather, "もいい。限界。疲れた."
HopeSpringsEternal
Help on the way, SDF to deliver for citizens, so all across Japan should be Confident the Govt. in firm control of this snow emergency, as 13 soldiers are shoveling snow!
purple_depressed_bacon
Aomori is considered to be one of, if not the snowiest city in the world. The fact that they're getting record snowfall is worrying. The rooftops of houses can only hold so much weight before they collapse.
@Japan Glimpsed
Yeah. Because the government firmly controls snow dumps. If you paid any attention to Japanese news, you'd know that local authorities are completely overwhelmed. Help may be on the way- n the form of spring. Rising temps forecast for the next couple of days are of great concern in places you probably have never visited or could locate on a map. Just saying.
大窪Kahlua
People who think that global warming is only about warmer temperatures are being ignorant. While it is true that global warming IS about warming ocean temperatures and causes atmospheric temperatures to rise, warmer atmospheric temperatures also hold more moisture which causes more extreme weather such as heavier rainfall and in colder climates, heavier snow. So the belief that global warming will mean "no more snow" is simply based on lies from the Conservative population and not based on scientific evidence.