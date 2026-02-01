SDF begins snow removal operations in Aomori amid record snowfall

The Ground Self-Defense Force on Monday began clearing snow from residential rooftops in Aomori, northeastern Japan, after receiving a disaster dispatch request from the prefecture hit by record-breaking snowfall.

The Aomori prefectural government, which made the request late Sunday, said it was the first time such a request had been made for heavy snowfall in Aomori city in 21 years. While the work has so far focused on elderly people living alone, the GSDF on Tuesday will also gather information on households struggling to remove snow on their own.

"Snow removal efforts are completely unable to keep up. A life-threatening crisis, including fatal accidents or the collapse of houses, is imminent," Aomori Gov Soichiro Miyashita told reporters Monday morning.

According to the GSDF's 9th Division, 13 personnel arrived in the city's Magonai district later in the day and used shovels to clear snow from residential rooftops.

The city recorded 183 centimeters of snow on Sunday, about 2.7 times the average annual snowfall, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

The prefectural government and police said there have already been multiple deaths, including that of a 91-year-old woman living alone who was found buried under about 3 meters of snow. More than 110 people have been injured.

As of 3 p.m. Monday, the prefecture had applied the disaster relief law to 21 municipalities, including Aomori and Hirosaki, to help cover costs related to evacuation shelters and snow removal operations.

Japan is in the middle of a 12-day campaign for Sunday's general election amid concern that snow may impact voting.

Unusually heavy snow has fallen in parts of Japan in recent days, largely due to a cold air mass from the Arctic that has lingered over the Japanese archipelago.

© KYODO