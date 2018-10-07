Newsletter Signup Register / Login
SDF member dies in crash during joint drill with U.S., Philippines

NAGASAKI

Japan's Ground Self-Defense Force said Sunday one of its members participating in a joint exercise with the United States and the Philippines in the Southeast Asian country died earlier in the week in a crash.

The 38-year-old sergeant 1st class belonging to the Amphibious Rapid Deployment Brigade of the GSDF died after being involved in a crash Tuesday while being driven in transit, according to the GSDF.

The GSDF member, Suguru Maehara, was in a large-sized vehicle driven by a Philippine man near the Subic naval base on Luzon Island. Another GSDF member, who is in his 40s belonging to the Central Transportation Command, suffered a fractured bone in the accident, the GSDF said.

The vehicle with Maehara aboard hit another vehicle on a curved section of road during a squall when visibility was low, it said.

The trilateral joint exercise is aimed at enhancing capabilities to respond to disasters. About 80 GSDF members are taking part in the drills.

Maehara had been participating the exercise since Sept 18 in logistical support and other missions.

The amphibian brigade, launched in March this year with the aim of protecting Japan's remote islands, is based in the city of Sasebo, Nagasaki Prefecture.

Sad news and through an accident in peace time. Condolesnces to his family.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

