Shinkansen bullet trains were suspended between Tokyo and Nagoya from Monday's first scheduled services due to a derailment involving two maintenance vehicles on a section near the central Japan city, the operator said.

JR Tokai said its Tokaido Shinkansen services are expected to start after noon.

The derailment took place around 3:40 a.m. between Toyohashi and Mikawa-Anjo stations in Aichi Prefecture, according to the operator.

