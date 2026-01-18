Bullet train hits person while passing through station in Yamaguchi Prefecture

Some shinkansen bullet train services between southwestern and western Japan were temporarily suspended on Monday morning due to an incident involving a casualty, the railway operator said.

The operations restarted at around 10:30 a.m. between Hiroshima and Hakata stations after a bullet train bound for Kagoshima Chuo Station struck a person who was on the tracks, while passing through Asa Station on the Sanyo Shinkansen Line in Sanyo-Onoda, Yamaguchi Prefecture, at around 8 a.m. following its departure of Shin-Osaka Station, JR West said.

The incident caused cancellations of some trains between Shin-Osaka and Hakata stations, according to JR West.

Police are investigating details of the incident.

