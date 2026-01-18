 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Bullet train hits person while passing through station in Yamaguchi Prefecture

0 Comments
OSAKA

Some shinkansen bullet train services between southwestern and western Japan were temporarily suspended on Monday morning due to an incident involving a casualty, the railway operator said.

The operations restarted at around 10:30 a.m. between Hiroshima and Hakata stations after a bullet train bound for Kagoshima Chuo Station struck a person who was on the tracks, while passing through Asa Station on the Sanyo Shinkansen Line in Sanyo-Onoda, Yamaguchi Prefecture, at around 8 a.m. following its departure of Shin-Osaka Station, JR West said.

The incident caused cancellations of some trains between Shin-Osaka and Hakata stations, according to JR West.

Police are investigating details of the incident.

© KYODO

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Common Tax Mistakes in Japan: What Foreigners Often Get Wrong

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Osaka Weekly Events: What’s On? (Jan. 13 – 19)

GaijinPot Blog

Opinion

Country Pushing a ‘Foreigner Crisis’ Bids to Host the 2035 Rugby World Cup

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For January 2026

Savvy Tokyo

Garden of Fine Arts Kyoto

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Coming of Age Day: What is the Age of Adulthood in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

15 New Laws and Rule Changes Coming to Japan in 2026

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Tokyo Weekly Events: What’s On? (Jan. 13 – 19)

GaijinPot Blog

2026 Top Jobs in Japan Week 3

GaijinPot Blog

Onsenji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

5 Most Powerful Women in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Old Karuizawa Ginza Street

GaijinPot Travel