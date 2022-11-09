Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo shows a total lunar eclipse with Tokyo Skytree in the foreground in Tokyo on Tuesday night. Photo: KYODO
national

Skywatchers in Japan treated to rare lunar eclipse that blocks Uranus

0 Comments
TOKYO

Residents of Japan witnessed Tuesday night a rare celestial event not seen in 442 years, a total lunar eclipse coinciding with a lunar occultation of Uranus, in which the planet is eclipsed by the moon.

The cosmic show started with a partial eclipse, in which part of the moon appears to be missing, at 6:09 p.m., with the total eclipse visible from 7:16 p.m. to 8:42 p.m.

The astronomical phenomenon quickly began trending on Twitter in Japan, as relatively clear skies in Tokyo allowed many users to take photos of the "blood moon," the state at which a total eclipse gives the moon a reddish appearance.

Around 50 people, including local sixth grader Ayane Koyanagi, participated in an eclipse viewing event held at an observatory in Sakai, Osaka Prefecture.

"This is the first lunar eclipse I have seen in my life. I felt moved when the moon began to turn red," the 12-year-old said.

A total lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth comes between the sun and the moon, blocking the sun's rays from directly reaching the natural satellite.

As the Earth's atmosphere acts like a lens, the moon will not be blacked out but appear in different shades ranging from bright orange to a darkish tint, depending on conditions such as atmospheric dust.

The occultation of Uranus varied by region but was visible in Tokyo for around 40 minutes from 8:40 p.m.

While occultations are not rare, the occultation of a planet by the eclipsed moon can only occur when the sun, Earth, moon and the planet are almost on the same straight line.

According to the National Astronomical Observatory of Japan, the last time a total lunar eclipse and planetary eclipse coincided was in July 1580, when the moon covered Saturn.

The next time a planet will be occulted by an eclipsed moon will be 322 years from now, in July 2344, involving Saturn, the observatory said.

© KYODO

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Oct. 31 – Nov. 6

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 42

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Beyond Paint and Canvas

Savvy Tokyo

Tokyo

5 New Places to See in Tokyo on Your Next Trip to Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Tottori Sand Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Bringing Up Bilingual Babies

Savvy Tokyo

Recipe: Bangin’ Miso Chocolate Chip Cookies

Savvy Tokyo

5 Japanese Grocery Store Ingredients You’ve Got to Try

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 41

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Nov 7-13

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Gift Giving in Japan: Sad, Happy, Overjoyed? Have a Towel

GaijinPot Blog