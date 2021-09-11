Newsletter Signup Register / Login
10 Afghan evacuation seekers enter Pakistan to head for Japan

ISLAMABAD

Some 10 Afghans, local staff at Japan's agencies in Afghanistan and or their families, have left the country and entered neighboring Pakistan by land on their own, multiple diplomatic sources said Friday.

The locals, who were among about 500 evacuation seekers left in the war-torn country as Japan's Self-Defense Forces dispatched to Kabul airport for an evacuation mission were ordered to withdraw on Aug 31, will head for Japan on Sunday at the earliest, the sources said.

Japan had evacuated just one Japanese and 14 Afghans at the request of the United States after the Taliban returned to power in Afghanistan in mid-August after 20 years of warfare.

It is believed that this will be the first time for Afghans to be evacuated to Japan after the Taliban's takeover. There is information they include local staff of the Japan International Cooperation Agency, but details have not been disclosed.

According to the diplomatic sources, the Afghans will head to Japan from Pakistan via Doha in the Gulf state of Qatar.

The Japanese government set up a temporary office of its embassy in Afghanistan in Qatar on Sept 1, and it is expected to be responsible for evacuation support.

This pretty much sums up how much Japan does care about those who supported their efforts over there...

Essentially, helping the US getting "their" Afghans out of the country. These Afghans will not need to come and live here in Japan, eh?

I will believe that they will be allowed to come and live here when the Afghans actually will be here and allowed to work freely here. Until then, I would expect Japan to roll out money for them to remain living in the Middle East or you know, like, have them continue to work and support the embassy locally in the Middle East...

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

today is 9/11 not sure if this is good news or bad.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

