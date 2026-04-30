Tanker operated by Idemitsu Kosan passes through Strait of Hormuz

A tanker operated by a subsidiary of Japanese oil refiner Idemitsu Kosan Co transited the Strait of Hormuz without paying any toll, a government source said Wednesday.

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi also said in a social media post that she had confirmed a tanker linked to Japan had passed the strait and was heading to Japan with three nationals on board.

Hitoshi Nagasawa, the head of the Japanese Shipowners' Association, said 41 Japanese-related vessels are still stranded in the Persian Gulf, adding that he hopes for continued support to ensure their "safe and smooth departure as soon as possible."

The Panama-flagged Idemitsu Maru loaded crude oil at a terminal in Saudi Arabia in early March, according to Iran's Press TV.

After more than a week stationary off Abu Dhabi, the ship began heading toward the strait Monday, the local media outlet said.

It was reportedly carrying 2 million barrels of crude as it passed through after securing permission from Iranian authorities.

According to ship-tracking site MarineTraffic, the vessel, which is over 300 meters long, passed through the strait around 6 p.m. Tuesday Japan time and is estimated to take about three weeks to arrive in Nagoya.

Japan relies heavily on the Middle East for crude oil, and most of it passes through the Strait of Hormuz. The effective closure of the crucial waterway has sent crude oil prices surging due to supply concerns.

© KYODO