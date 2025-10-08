 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear plant in Niigata Prefecture Image: REUTERS file
national

TEPCO considers scrapping some older reactors at Niigata nuclear plant

0 Comments
TOKYO

Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc is considering decommissioning some older reactors at its nuclear power plant in Niigata Prefecture, which currently has all seven of its reactors offline, sources familiar with the matter said Wednesday.

The utility intends to convey the plan to the prefecture's assembly in the coming days, with the understanding it will be able to restart the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa plant's No. 6 and No. 7 reactors, which have passed safety checks by the Nuclear Regulation Authority.

A formal decision would mark the first reactor decommissioning at the plant on the Sea of Japan coast north of Tokyo.

President Tomoaki Kobayakawa is expected to attend an assembly meeting on Oct 16 and tell its members his company's plan to consider the move, the sources said, adding that it currently centers on two of the oldest reactors, the No. 1 and No. 2 units.

Tokyo Electric, also known as TEPCO, is also planning to propose establishing a fund aimed at boosting the region's economy, with the utility providing initial funding. The fund could be as large as 100 billion yen.

Powered by a total of seven reactors, the seaside plant has the capacity to generate 8.21 million kilowatts of electricity, among the world's largest levels of output.

Unit 1, the oldest at the site, began operating in 1985. Unit 2 started operating in 1990, but has been offline since 2007.

Since a massive earthquake hit Japan's northeast in March 2011 and triggered multiple reactor meltdowns at Tokyo Electric's Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, public concerns have heightened over the concentration of reactors at the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa plant.

The mayor of Kashiwazaki, the city that hosts the plant with the neighboring village of Kariwa, is calling for Tokyo Electric to come up with a plan to decommission at least one reactor among the Nos. 1 to 5 units there in exchange for allowing the utility to restart a reactor.

The utility previously said it would present its plan as soon as possible once it could restart the No. 6 reactor, on which it placed priority.

Tokyo Electric, which serves Tokyo and the surrounding region, has already decided to scrap all six reactors at the disaster-struck Fukushima Daiichi plant as well as all four at the Fukushima Daini complex nearby. It says nothing has been decided about decommissioning at the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa plant.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on November 11, 2025, from 6PM to 7PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Letters from Japan: ‘Co-Sleeping & Sexless Marriages’

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Aichi

GaijinPot Travel

Events

Tokyo Weekly Events: What’s On? (Oct. 7-13)

GaijinPot Blog

Akiu Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

Wakeoe Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Scholarships in Japan 2025: Requirements and How to Apply

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Osaka Weekly Events: What’s On? (Oct. 7-13)

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Maternity & Paternity Leave in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Food

Recipe: Spiced Kabocha (Japanese Pumpkin) Pie

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Level Up Your Japanese Kitchen With These 5 Appliances

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Learn Japan’s Flower Language To Talk Via Bouquet

Savvy Tokyo

How I Made Money Moving in Japan

GaijinPot Blog