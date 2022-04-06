Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Tohoku Shinkansen lines to resume services April 14 after quake

0 Comments
TOKYO

East Japan Railway Co (JR East) said Tuesday that all lines of its Tohoku Shinkansen will resume services on April 14 after a powerful earthquake hit northeastern Japan and derailed one of its bullet trains nearly three weeks ago.

But the lines will operate on temporary timetables until after the Golden Week holidays in early May, JR East said, as trains will need to run at reduced speeds and at a lower frequency between Koriyama Station in Fukushima Prefecture and Ichinoseki Station in Iwate Prefecture.

Speeds will be reduced from the usual 320 kilometers per hour to 160 kph, and about 80 or 90 percent of available trains will run on the adjusted timetables, JR East said.

The magnitude 7.4 quake on March 16 derailed a Tohoku Shinkansen bullet train in Shiroishi, Miyagi Prefecture, causing the suspension of services in areas stretching from Tochigi Prefecture, north of Tokyo, to Iwate Prefecture.

Damage to trains and infrastructure is estimated at up to 20 billion yen ($163 million), with the company also expecting a revenue fall of 12 billion yen.

JR East has gradually restored its services in the affected areas, although operations between Fukushima Station and Sendai Station in Miyagi Prefecture remain suspended.

JR East President Yuji Fukasawa said he has received reports that five people were hurt in the derailment.

"We apologize for those injured and to the many people inconvenienced by the service suspensions," he told a press conference.

© KYODO

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 13

GaijinPot Blog

What Not to Do When Hiking in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

3 Michelin-Starred Ramen Joints in Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Health

10 Japanese Superfoods to Boost Your Health

GaijinPot Blog

travel

Tokyo Treasure Islands: The Fabric of Hachijojima

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Beyond Sakura: Exploring Japan’s Other Spring Flowers

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Mar. 28-Apr. 3

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 12

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Traveling with Japanese In-Laws: What to Expect

GaijinPot Blog

5 Unique Ways To Celebrate Cherry Blossoms This Season In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Oshima, Niijima and Kozushima: 3 Distinct Cultures of Tokyo Far from the City

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For April 4-10

Savvy Tokyo