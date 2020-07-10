Newsletter Signup Register / Login
People walk on a pedestrian crossing in Tokyo on Friday. Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko
national

Tokyo's daily coronavirus infections hit new record of 243

7 Comments
TOKYO

The number of daily new coronavirus infections in Tokyo reached a new single-day record of 243 on Friday, Gov. Yuriko Koike said, marking the second consecutive day of over 200 new cases in the capital.

The latest figure tops the single-day record of 224 set the previous day, which was based on around 3,400 tests, according to the metropolitan government.

Tokyo has been striving to stem a rebound in infections since a nationwide state of emergency was completely lifted in late May. The pace of increase in virus infections in Japan had slowed after new cases in the capital peaked at 206 on April 17.

On Wednesday, 75 cases were reported in Tokyo, dropping to double digits for the first time in seven days.

At over 7,000 cases, Tokyo makes up around a third of the total number of confirmed cases in the country.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

7 Comments
Login to comment

Shut down the entire country for 6 weeks.

0 ( +6 / -6 )

Where is the “Well done Japan!!” crowd now?

Japan was NEVER in control of this.

4 ( +6 / -2 )

"HAMBURGER",

it won't happen. Soon those "keep the economy going comments" will appear!

And it really wouldn't make too much sense. As long as people prefer to go "MY WAY" nothing will change.

0 ( +3 / -3 )

Japan was NEVER in control of this.

No one can control the virus till you have a vaccine.

The offices, restaurants, malls etc reopening will result in an increase .

We need to figure out how to manage it!!

0 ( +2 / -2 )

was based on around 3,400 tests

THIS is the figure that really concerns me. 3,400 tests per day in a city of 15 million is a drop of water in an ocean. Ramp up the testing, Tokyo, and find out as much as possible as to the spread of this deadly virus.

3 ( +4 / -1 )

The number of daily new coronavirus infections in Tokyo reached a new single-day record of 243 on Friday, Gov. Yuriko Koike said, marking the second consecutive day of over 200 new cases in the capital.

The latest figure tops the single-day record of 224 set the previous day, which was based on around 3,400 tests, according to the metropolitan government.

The more the test they more they find. Like a lot of people said, the official numbers are a joke. There's ALOT more cases than what is being reported.

Shut down the entire country for 6 weeks.

I agree. Or we will be paying the price for opening up too soon down the road.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

A 13% positive rate is crazy. And they're still doing almost no tests. The number of actual infections must be so high.

0 ( +2 / -2 )

Still too low to even make the news

0 ( +1 / -1 )

The nightspots where a significant portion of the positive cases were found aren't even being shutdown yet.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Old news. Japanese news reported this at lunchtime. Why does headline news take so long to publish.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

If you can believe anyone's daily new case figures, Tokyo is now way higher than London.

https://data.london.gov.uk/dataset/coronavirus--covid-19--cases

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

WeBase: The Hostel Retreat That’s Making Us All Want to Holiday in Kamakura

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

Shinrin-Yoku: The Japanese Art Of Forest Bathing

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Tanabata: The Most Romantic Night In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Learn

10 Great Free Apps for Studying Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For July 11-12

Savvy Tokyo

Careers

Protecting Refugees In The Covid-19 Pandemic Era

Savvy Tokyo

Hot springs

Where to Find Mixed Gender Onsen in Japan

GaijinPot Travel

Top Readers’ Photos In Japan: June 2020

GaijinPot Travel

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 27

GaijinPot Blog

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 27, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Outdoors

Ishigaki

GaijinPot Travel

Apartments to rent for less than ¥60,000 in Nagoya—July 2020

GaijinPot Blog