Tokyo's daily coronavirus infections hit new record of 243

The number of daily new coronavirus infections in Tokyo reached a new single-day record of 243 on Friday, Gov. Yuriko Koike said, marking the second consecutive day of over 200 new cases in the capital.
The latest figure tops the single-day record of 224 set the previous day, which was based on around 3,400 tests, according to the metropolitan government.
Tokyo has been striving to stem a rebound in infections since a nationwide state of emergency was completely lifted in late May. The pace of increase in virus infections in Japan had slowed after new cases in the capital peaked at 206 on April 17.
On Wednesday, 75 cases were reported in Tokyo, dropping to double digits for the first time in seven days.
At over 7,000 cases, Tokyo makes up around a third of the total number of confirmed cases in the country.© KYODO
7 Comments
Login to comment
HAMBURGER
Shut down the entire country for 6 weeks.
Kitchener Leslie
Where is the “Well done Japan!!” crowd now?
Japan was NEVER in control of this.
klausdorth
"HAMBURGER",
it won't happen. Soon those "keep the economy going comments" will appear!
And it really wouldn't make too much sense. As long as people prefer to go "MY WAY" nothing will change.
ulysses
No one can control the virus till you have a vaccine.
The offices, restaurants, malls etc reopening will result in an increase .
We need to figure out how to manage it!!
Fighto!
THIS is the figure that really concerns me. 3,400 tests per day in a city of 15 million is a drop of water in an ocean. Ramp up the testing, Tokyo, and find out as much as possible as to the spread of this deadly virus.
Aly Rustom
The more the test they more they find. Like a lot of people said, the official numbers are a joke. There's ALOT more cases than what is being reported.
I agree. Or we will be paying the price for opening up too soon down the road.
Rosalind Harris
A 13% positive rate is crazy. And they're still doing almost no tests. The number of actual infections must be so high.
Vince Black
Still too low to even make the news
i@n
The nightspots where a significant portion of the positive cases were found aren't even being shutdown yet.
TigersTokyoDome
Old news. Japanese news reported this at lunchtime. Why does headline news take so long to publish.
nandakandamanda
If you can believe anyone's daily new case figures, Tokyo is now way higher than London.
https://data.london.gov.uk/dataset/coronavirus--covid-19--cases