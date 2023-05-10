Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Tokyo Bay area hit by predawn M5.4 quake; no tsunami warning

4 Comments
TOKYO

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.4 jolted a wide area surrounding Tokyo Bay early Thursday, including Chiba Prefecture and downtown Tokyo, the weather agency said. No tsunami warning was issued.

The 4:16 a.m. quake registered upper 5 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 in Kisarazu and lower 5 in Kimitsu, both in Chiba Prefecture, and 4 in areas such as Tokyo's Chiyoda and Shinagawa wards, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

It also measured 4 on the scale in Mihama Ward of the city of Chiba and some wards of Yokohama and Kawasaki, both south of Tokyo.

The temblor originated in southern Chiba Prefecture, eastern Japan, at a depth of around 40 kilometers.

The agency said it will provide more information regarding the quake at a press conference after 6 a.m. local time.

Yiipes.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

That was quite a jolt. Woke me and my partner up. What are we like lol.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

whooooole lotta shakin' goin' on (if you'll pardon me, JT's own Elvis) out here on the eastern Bōsō....

1 ( +1 / -0 )

NHK said that as of 5:30 am, no injuries have been reported to police.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

