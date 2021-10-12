Tokyo court disrupted by hundreds of maskless anti-vaxxers

Several hundred people without face masks caused a disruption at the Tokyo District Court on Tuesday, ahead of a hearing of a case brought by plaintiffs opposed to COVID-19 vaccinations.
Court officials scrambled to implement anti-coronavirus measures after a long line of unmasked people formed at the security checkpoint of the building's entrance ahead of the hearing, which was due to begin at 1:30 p.m., with some other visitors seen complaining they would be late for their sessions.
The plaintiffs have claimed in the lawsuit that "there is no scientific evidence of vaccine safety. The effectiveness of masks is also questionable."
Using their website, the plaintiffs called on people to come to the court and hear the first oral arguments of the suit. The Tokyo High Court, which manages the building, advises visitors to wear masks but cannot compel them.
The lobby of the building on the first floor and the outside of the courtroom for the hearing on the seventh floor were overcrowded with unmasked people.
According to a nearby police station, the group was believed to number more than 300, and some police officers were sent outside the building.
The plaintiffs are demanding that the government cancel the fast-track approval granted to COVID-19 vaccines earlier this year. They are also opposed to the government's plan to introduce so-called vaccine passports, according to their website.
Over 60 percent of Japan's population has been fully inoculated since the government approved COVID-19 vaccines, including those developed by U.S. pharmaceutical giant Pfizer Inc. and its German partner BioNTech SE.
Japan plans to widely use vaccine passports for commercial purposes as part of efforts to normalize social and economic activities that have long been stagnant due to the coronavirus pandemic.
In recent weeks, Tokyo has seen a sharp fall in COVID-19 cases in tandem with stepped-up vaccinations. But people are still urged by the government to wear face masks to prevent the spread of the virus.
The capital hit a record 5,773 cases on Aug 13, days after the closing of the Olympics.© KYODO
6 Comments
Login to comment
Asiaman7
— Japan’s current numbers (12 October)
65%, Fully vaccinated total population
73%, Fully vaccinated eligible vaccine recipients (aged 12+)
77%, Fully vaccinated adult population (aged 18+)
snowymountainhell
Political unrest in Japan and there are no photos? Will you be updating this later with pictures?
blue
＠Asiaman7
Sources?
Asiaman7
@blue
Data at the link below. You can do the simple math yourself.
https://www.kantei.go.jp/jp/headline/kansensho/vaccine.html
jpn_guy
Wow! What is going on here!
In Japan? Really? Yes, there has certainly been an anti-vax tradition / movement in this country, but anti-mask??
Before COVID, have you ever, ever, heard large groups of Japanese people objecting to face masks? During winter on the train they are (and always were) practically part of the working uniform.
So these protestors are likely either some of our American friends who hold unscientific views, or people influenced by online content from by some of our American friends who hold unscientific views.
And since non-Japanese anti-vaxxers in Japan are small in number (and unlikely to have the ability for instigating and following court proceedings in Japanese), the later seems more likely.
Scientific thinking is one of the things I love (loved?) about Japan. Even though a certain religious group has a massive influence in government, citizens don't argue over whether global warming is real, fights don't break out over teaching evolution in schools, and, while there are at least two ancient religions influencing society, people don't generally walk around suggesting that the thousands-of-year -old writings of premodern people should guide the details of modern decision-making
Japan, despite "power spots" and "blood groups" and other hokum, is (was?) by an large rational when it comes to life and death matters.
Someone, it seems, is using the internet to spread illogical thinking around the globe.
u_s__reamer
Uh? Several hundred Japanese? Demonstrating and protesting? Either something must be getting bigly serious, or else it's just an infectious Trumpy meme picked up from social media. What goes around comes around!
Burning Bush
That means more than 1 in 5 Japanese adults are opting out.
NHK just reported that vaccination sites in Tokyo are closing early due to lack of demand.
It seems that roughly 20% Japan's population or about 26 million people will remain not fully vaccinated.
That number will only grow as more and more boosters are added to the regime of vaccinations.