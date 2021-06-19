Tokyo gov't begins COVID-19 vaccinations for Olympic workers, media

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Friday started coronavirus vaccinations for staff and media members who will work at this summer's Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics.
The metropolitan government aims to inoculate around 2,500 people per day through the end of August using Pfizer Inc. vaccine doses provided by the International Olympic Committee.
Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike visited a vaccination center, set up at an observatory on the 45th floor of the local government's headquarters, currently closed to the public due to the pandemic, and was briefed on the inoculation process.
Under the agreement with the U.S. pharmaceutical company and the IOC, Japan has secured COVID-19 doses for around 40,000 workers related to the Tokyo Olympics, due to open July 23, and the Paralympics starting on Aug 24.
Those eligible for the inoculation using the doses include staff and volunteers who will be working at the athletes village and competition venues, accredited media and health workers.
While Japanese organizers have said a coronavirus vaccination will not be compulsory for people working at or participating in the Olympics or Paralympics, the IOC has stressed doing so will contribute to a safe and secure games being held amid the pandemic.
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Thursday expressed his intent to hold the games with domestic spectators in attendance, provided they follow a set of anti-virus guidelines such as no loud cheering and compulsory mask-wearing. Organizers have already decided to prohibit overseas fans.
Organizers are in talks about spectator caps for venues, a decision expected to be based on the government's plan to permit the attendance of up to 10,000 at sports events in prefectures not under a state of emergency, as long as it does not surpass 50 percent of venue capacity.
Japan's Olympic athletes started receiving vaccine shots on June 1. The IOC has said 75 percent of prospective Olympic and Paralympic village residents, including about 15,000 athletes, have either already been vaccinated or are scheduled to be vaccinated, with the figure set to rise to over 80 percent when the games start.
Japan's vaccination rollout began in February, first with health care workers and then expanded to those aged 65 and older in April. Despite vaccinations ramping up quickly, the country's inoculation rate lags far behind other advanced economies.
Some municipalities, companies and state-run mass vaccination centers have recently begun administering shots to people under 65.© KYODO
TrevorPeace
'begins'??? Wait a minute here. Vaccinations are not 'one-time'. A second 'jab' is needed. And they're just beginning giving shots?
What third-world country is this?
Elvis is here
That's nice. Still no coupon for Elvis!!!
snowymountainhell
Greedy. Selfish. Shameful. - IOC. JOC. LDP.
Darius
Each jab is being witnessed by Koike and 3 others, what a joke.
snowymountainhell
… and Koike, once again, at the forefront, for this, another advantageous photo opportunity!
Nice work, lady.
Zeram1
Koke-San isn’t even following the 3C’s in the headline photo, although shoulder-to-shoulder could be seen as being socially “distant” in overpopulated Tokyo.
Elvis is here
Koike missed the opportunity to become the first female PM. Three weeks ago she should have taken the mic off Suga, cancelled the Olympics, issued vacc coupons to everyone in Tokyo and ordered mass inoculations to have started there some time before yesterday!
That would have been impressive and would have got the Elvis seal of approval.
Cricky
This is not funny,
vaccinations for staff and media members who will work at this summer's Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics.
Had more than a year to vaccinate. Now its an improvement that staff and media working at the Sports day are being vaccinated? They do know the sports day was being prepared for for nearly a decade? And it was postponed a year, and now vaccinate workers, media? Doesn’t the media already face scolding for doing what is not seen as their job? Reporting? Investigation? This is just crap propaganda story. It’s too little too late focussing on too little.
Michael Machida
I have been living in Japan for 20 years. I have not had a vaccine shot offer yet. Japanese nationals have been living in Japan since birth. Most of them have not had a vaccine shot. Are we safe?
Cricky
Micheal it’s not funny, short history on Japans response to a pandemic, Tiny masks gifted to the population made by a dubious friend of the PM, took months. And cost an absolute fortune for tax payers. And never seen anyone use them. ¥100,000 for getting by, took months well beyond the get by timeline. Idiots. Half the island could sink and the response would be a serious of meetings. Mate been here for 20 years you must get it.
thelonius
2,500 per day through the end of August. Just in time to finish a month after the Olympics! Well done, Japan. It's amazing how they spin a failure as a success.
Tom Doley
So much propaganda for Suga and Olympics lately. No different to CCP and NK.
hmmm1
Finish the Jabs after the Olympics. Well done Koike. You are a legend. (NOT)
anon99999
Is there even enough time for the two shots and the two weeks after the second shot to be fully vaccinated before the games?
Hito Bito
The photo reminds me of that classic joke: "How many Japanese does it take to vax a bureaucrat?"
You finish the rest...
Eyeblack
Seems like something that should be done in half a day. Wow, the government really is not serious about this at all.
Jim
Only in Japan - this should be a lesson world over to teach - “WRONG PRIORITIES”….
our tax money used to stuff us normal population & residents
Zoroto
In Japan, we don't talk about 2 shots + 2 weeks needed to be considered vaccinated. After your first shot, here you are fully vaccinated and can do whatever! Magical country Japan is.
Jim
Also key point to note - the attention seeking lady must have got her two shots much earlier already
Otherwise it is a no brainer that the picture would have shown herself being aministered the shot (like media showed Suga taking his first shot)
Will the spineless media ask Koike when she got her shots and will we ever know the real dates
Worst caste/class system here than even India would say…
starpunk
The Olympics are going to blow up right in the IOC's and Suga's faces. TIME magazine is going to refer to this as 'Disaster and Flop of the Year'.
Jim
@Zoroto
Very true - interesting but completely avoidable cluster happened in Shizouka recently (16 Jun)
https://mainichi.jp/english/articles/20210617/p2a/00m/0na/004000c
Not sure if this little bit of news got any coverage - all 33 people in a nursing home were given their first shot - as expected people dropped their guard, thinking they are now immune, stopped wearing masks - one person became positive and still they did not learn their lesson till it got transmitted to all 33 people in this nursing home....
After 23 years here whatever small respect I had for Japan as a country is completely shot - absolute mess, lack of common sense and completely living in "island country/shimakuni" "ware ware nipponjin" syndrome (though I have many good, reasonable, using their own brains to make their own decisions Japanese friends....)
theFu
So ... let's do the math.
Today is Juneteenth (June 19). The pfizer vaccine requires 21 days between doses and is considered "fully vaccinated" 2 weeks after the last dose. So ...
Magically, everyone gets their first shot today on June 19th..
Magically, everyone gets their 2nd shot on July 10th.
On July 24, they are considered fully vaccinated. 1 day late for the July 23 start of the games and weeks too late since lots of Olympic volunteers are involved with getting athletes into housing 2 weeks prior to the start of the games.
That's the ideal world.
In the world where their aren't any problems, 40,000 people vaccinated 2500/day would take 16 days to get the first dose. That's within the 21 day delay, so beginning on the 21st day, the 2nd doses all being for another 16 days until completion. That puts this real-world 2nd dose completion on July 26th and for the next 14 days, people will become fully vaccinated.
Of course, some people have uncomfortable side effects after the 2nd dose and can't work for 1-3 days as their bodies work on the antibodies the vaccine activates.
Sadly, it seems this effort is 1 month late, but even the first shot is about 80% effective, so there definitely will be protection for the volunteers. Plus, over 80% of the foreign teams have already been vaccinated according to the IOC, so the volunteers have more to fear from their own Japanese neighbors (and Russian/Chinese teams) than others.
gogogo
It takes 6-8 weeks from the second dose to be immune and you need 2 weeks between doses.... Olympics is 34 days away... they have left it too late, these won't protect the workers!
starpunk
The workers should just walk out. This would maybe prevent things from getting worse and from getting more people sick.
klausdorth
Another PR stunt for Koike?
Goodlucktoyou
Takes around six weeks to become effective against the virus that hit Wuhan. Not much information on the vaccines effectiveness on the new rapidly spreading Delta variant. Pfizer and a couple of others say a third booster will be needed as current vaccines are not so effective. Sputnik is also developing a third shot.
people forget that even vaccinated people can get SARS-CoV-2 and can be spreaders as they become hosts.
basically too little, too late and one of most stupid things in this century to host an international event at the height of a constantly transforming virus.
Expect new variants and Japan’s death rate to reach 200,000 by March 2022.
Tokyo-Engr
@michael
I have been living in Japan for 20 years. I have not had a vaccine shot offer yet. Japanese nationals have been living in Japan since birth. Most of them have not had a vaccine shot. Are we safe?
Over 25 years now for me and same situation. My in laws over 80 and their first shot is in July. I have yet to meet a Japanese person who believes Suga is “not putting the Olympics ahead of the welfare of Japanese citizens”.
I still have respect for the people here however I have lost all respect for the Government.
Alfie Noakes
Got home from work at 6pm yesterday to find the tickets in the mailbox. Called the centre, waited 10 minutes to be connected and made appointments for both shots, one on July 22nd, the other on August 15th, both 10 minutes walk from my place. Smooth, but that's probably because I'm in the People's Republic of Setagaya where they're fairly efficient. My wife's mother in Chiba won't get her first shot until July 10th, despite having made the appointment months ago.
Ditto. Also, I'd get banned if I expressed my opinion of the IOC.
shogun36
You have one nurse just watching, standing around, when she could be injecting someone simultaneously.
You have Koike who is, useless.
Who’s that dude next to her?
Her puppet? What’s his purpose?
Isn’t he just adding a higher risk of spreading Covid-19 by just standing there for no reason?
horrible selection of a pic. And on top of that, you needed a camera man to take it! As well as the hall way guard.
6 people in one, probably windowless room to give one person a shot?
Japan………..when will you learn?
Pukey2
TrevorPeace:
That was my first thought too. This just seems like a last minute decision, yet again.
In the UK, there have also been about 26 deaths from the Delta variant involving people who have received two shots. Acting quick was always very important. The longer you wait, the more variants appear. The Japanese government just doesn't seem to understand this. Or perhaps they do, but they're just thinking of the Olympics.
Sam Watters
I love Japan but this is Japan in a nut shell.
Antiquesaving
And my ward still hasn't sent out any vouchers for under 65.
My daughter's company is in a building owned by one of the large developers and the developer corporations has secured Vaccine for all it's tenants and their staff.
There was a catch until yesterday, they needed the bloody voucher.
Well seems that the corporation got tired of this voucher stupidity and announced they will start vaccinations with or without voucher and if and when people finally get the stupid voucher they just give it in later.
She will be vaccinated before I will and she is nearly 30 years younger.
What a F-ing mess this government has made of this all because it has to have its Olympics.
wanderlust
Koike finally puts in an appearance after the IOC Lords of the Rings turn up and check into their luxury hotels, with threats of "only cancel if Armageddon happens" and "NBC predict record profits from these games!"
Numan
Notice Koike coming out to take photo for the Olympics while cowering in the shadows most of the time!
Numan
I was is Shinjuku the other day, and I saw a truck and heard it announcing to all that vaccination for under 65 will start soon!
Antiquesaving
That is if they sent out the vouchers.
The lager vaccination centre said the same thing but unless the ward has sent you your voucher, one still cannot register for an appointment.
No idea if Shinjuku has started "mailing" vouchers to under 65 but I know our ward hasn't other wards announced they will start on Monday Mailing vouchers.
Thomas Goodtime
What an utter moron Koike is.
I'm not sure, but his trousers don't fit.
Pukey2
antiquesaving:
Wow, someone who actually has their head screwed on properly.
As for this stupid voucher stuff, which I don't think is happening in any other country, it's like telling me I can book a holiday for this year, but my airline tickets won't be available until next year. Does anyone here understand the meaning of logic or common sense here?
In my area, they're giving out vouchers to over 65's this month. I had thought they'd start on 63-64 next month, but it seems they'll focus instead on those with underlying conditions. There's nothing particularly wrong with that, but, my god, it is taking forever.
kohakuebisu
Wow, Koike reappears!
N.M.
And yet there are more than 80,000 volunteers and we have been told we should also be able to get the vaccine in that government building. Looks like they were lying, as usual.
40,000 workers + 80,000 volunteers = 120,000 people. At 2,500 doses a day, it will take 48 days minimum for just the first shot and 96 days minimum for both shots being delivered, which puts us way after the end of the Paralympics.
Well done Japan!
Northernlife
Koike is so good at lying to the public she actually thinks she is telling the truth..
Antiquesaving
Wow Koike came out of her hole.
If she didn't see her shadow does that mean we get 6 more weeks of slow or no Vaccine?
Numan
I wonder how the system works for companies and schools that will offer to vaccinate.
Hideomi Kuze
One of many unfairs that Olympics 2020 and government have compelled to general citizen.
Wakaranai89
here we have a photo of a person sat down, being watched and inoculated by a person being watched by another person, being watched by another two people, being watched by a security guard... this image speaks volumes