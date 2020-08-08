Tokyo reports 429 new virus cases; numbers up in Kanagawa, Saitama

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Saturday reported 429 new cases of coronavirus infection, surpassing the 400 mark for the second straight day.

The number of new cases in Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo, totaled 128 and that in Saitama Prefecture, north of the capital, came to 84, both the highest daily number for the prefectures on record.

These brought the number of infections in Japan to 1,564, down from the daily record high of 1,598 logged Friday, reflecting a recent resurgence in infections across the country.

Saturday's number for Tokyo brought the capital's cumulative total to 15,536.

Tokyo's daily figures have been running high in August, after logging a record of 472 on Aug 1.

The daily figures announced by the metropolitan government reflect the most recent totals reported by health authorities and medical institutions in the capital.

The metropolitan government has raised its alert for the virus pandemic to the highest of four levels, meaning "infections are spreading."

With Japan's summer holiday season starting on Saturday, Gov Yuriko Koike has requested Tokyoites avoid traveling or returning to their hometowns.

