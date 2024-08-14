 Japan Today
national

Tokyo-Nagoya shinkansen to be suspended Friday as typhoon nears

TOKYO

Shinkansen bullet train services between Tokyo and Nagoya stations will be halted throughout Friday as Typhoon Ampil is forecast to approach eastern Japan, the operator said, in a move that will affect travelers during the Bon summer holidays.

Operations between Nagoya and Shin-Osaka stations on the Tokaido Shinkansen line will also be significantly reduced later this week, Central Japan Railway Co said Wednesday. The typhoon is currently located south of the Japanese archipelago and moving northward.

East Japan Railway Co said it may suspend bullet train services on the Tohoku, Joetsu, Hokuriku, Yamagata and Akita shinkansen lines from Friday to Saturday.

The slow-moving typhoon, the season's seventh, could also cause suspensions or delays on major train routes, including the busy JR Yamanote loop line in central Tokyo, according to railway operators.

The approaching typhoon has led the Japan Meteorological Agency to warn of potential landslides, overflowing rivers, flooding in low-lying areas, strong winds and high waves in eastern and northeastern Japan.

